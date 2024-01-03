Poland moved into their first United Cup final behind victories by Top 10 stars Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz at the mixed-teams event in Sydney on Saturday.

In the day’s second singles match, World No.1 Swiatek had to battle from behind before clinching her nation’s semifinal tie against France, notching a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over 20th-ranked Caroline Garcia.

"I’m happy that I came back and I didn’t make so many mistakes as in the first set," Swiatek said on court, after her win. "For sure, Caro was putting pressure as usual, so I’m happy that we’re through to the final.”



“Sometimes it’s a bit hard to point [to] one thing that changed [after the first set]. I just feel like I needed to calm down a little bit and not rush it, and also observe the ball a little bit more, because I felt like I was sometimes off the timing. Maybe because we came from Perth, but for sure I needed some time to adjust, and I did that, so I’m happy.”

Poland has now improved upon their result from last year’s inaugural United Cup, where they fell in the semifinal round to eventual champion United States. This year, Poland is seeded No.1 and has lived up to that designation by making the final, where they will face the winner of Saturday night’s tie between Germany and the home team Australia.

Swiatek led Garcia 3-1 in their head-to-head coming into Saturday’s clash, but their rivalry has recently been complicated for the top-ranked women’s player. In their prior meeting at WTA 1000 Beijing in October, former World No.4 Garcia was two points away from the upset before Swiatek prevailed 6-7(8), 7-6(5), 6-1.

On Saturday, Garcia’s imposing aggression troubled Swiatek in the early stages once again. After saving three break points in her opening service game, the Frenchwoman’s overpowering return game led her to the only break of the set at 4-3. Swiatek saved a set point with an ace at 5-3, but she could not prevent Garcia from serving out the set in the following game.

However, four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek emphatically grabbed the momentum with her own power game in the second set, where she never faced a break point. Swiatek zoomed to a quick 5-0 lead before converting her third set point at 5-1.

A commanding love break by Swiatek opened the deciding set, and after she saved two break points in a tricky hold for 2-0, the Pole was relatively unbothered on her way to victory. Swiatek won 70 percent of return points in the third set, sealing a Sunday appearance for her nation.

In the tie's opening match, Hurkacz, ranked at a career-high No.9, defeated tricky lefty Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-5.

“I think definitely today was a real battle. Adrian was playing really, really tricky shots and it’s really difficult to play against,” Hurkacz said. “So I was just battling for every single point and I think mentally I was able to stay in the present, stay positive before each point and I think I was also really resilient today.”



Hurkacz walked into Ken Rosewall Arena level at 2-2 in head-to-head with Mannarino. The two-time Nitto ATP Finals competitor (2021 and 2023) played well in the critical moments and defended his serve without problem to triumph after one hour and 41 minutes.



At 4-5 in the second set, the Pole maneuvered out of a difficult serving game with clutch play, including a point in which Mannarino hit two shots that bounced off the net and in. Hurkacz finished the point by hitting a winner around the netpost before encouraging the roars from the Sydney crowd.



In the next game, the seven-time ATP Tour titlist capitalised on his momentum by crushing a forehand winner down the line for the critical break. He then held to love and raised his arms in celebration.