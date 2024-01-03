SYDNEY -- World No.8 Maria Sakkari raced past former No.1 Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-3 to give Greece a 1-0 lead over Germany in the United Cup quarterfinals.

Sakkari needed 73 minutes to earn her second career win over Kerber, closing her head-to-head against the German to 4-2. Both of Sakkari's wins have come on Australian soil, with her first coming at the 2021 Grampians Trophy.

In American football terms, Sakkari dominated both sides of the ball from the first point to the last. Serving at 67 percent in the first set, she won 64 percent of her first serve points and an impressive 71 percent on her second serves. She wiped out the sole break point she faced.

On return, Sakkari broke Kerber at will. The German was playing in just her third singles match in 18 months, having returned to competition this week for the first time since 2022 Wimbledon. Kerber won just 46 percent of her first-serve points and 27 percent of her second-serve points.

Sakkari ran off the first nine games of the match before Kerber got on the board with a hold of serve at 6-0, 3-1. That hold of serve injected a surge of intensity and energy into the four-time major champion. With a searing forehand return winner, Kerber roared and got back on serve.

Sakkari promptly slammed the door on Kerber's comeback. With the German serving at 3-2, 30-all, Sakkari took control of the pivotal point with a precision backhand down the line and then closed out the break with corner-to-corner defense. She coolly closed out the victory three games later to remain undefeated at this year's United Cup.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to clinch the win for Greece when he takes on Alexander Zverev in the second singles match.