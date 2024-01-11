MELBOURNE -- World No.6 Ons Jabeur enjoyed a winning start to her 2024 season, defeating Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Australian Open. This was the Tunisian's first since the WTA Finals in Cancun last fall.

Jabeur will face either Mirra Andreeva or Bernarda Pera in the second round on Wednesday.

Coming into the first Grand Slam of the year, Jabeur was the only Top 10 player in the main draw to opt out of playing any official tournaments before coming to Melbourne. Jabeur showed some understandable rust as she faced Starodubtseva for the first time, striking a double fault to hand over an early break in the first game.

She responded perfectly to win four consecutive games to build an insurmountable 4-1 lead before closing out the opening set in 37 minutes.

Starodubtseva successfully navigated qualifying to earn a spot in her first Grand Slam main draw. The 23-year-old Ukrainian graduated from Old Dominion University and quickly worked her ranking up to No.150.

Where Jabeur showed her class was in her return games. She broke Starodubtseva six times, limiting her to just 41 percent of first serves won and 45 percent of second-serve points won. Starodubtseva could not find a way through Jabeur from the baseline, hitting just five winners to 35 unforced errors.

Jabeur finished the match with a touch of class, earning her first match point with a perfectly feathered drop-shot return winner that landed plum on the net cord and trickled over the net. She closed out the 67-minute victory one point later, striking her 15th winner to seal the win.

