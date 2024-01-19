Eleven Grand Slam winners, led by World No.1 and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek, are on the initial entry list for the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open. The WTA 1000 tournament begins on February 11.

Three of those have also claimed the title in Doha previously: Swiatek, Victoria Azarenka (2012-13) and Aryna Sabalenka (2020). Karolina Pliskova (2017) and Elise Mertens (2019) take the total of former winners to five. Swiatek set a historic record last year when the Pole dropped just five games en route to defending her title.

Naomi Osaka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Marketa Vondrousova, Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens round out the cohort of major champions. Former World No.1 Osaka is the last direct acceptance to the main draw, using her special ranking of No.46 as she continues her return from maternity leave; she will make her second career appearance in Doha following 2018, when she made the second round.

The Top 46 players in the WTA rankings as of 15 January have all entered the tournament, with three exceptions: Madison Keys, due to a shoulder injury; and Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic, who are both on maternity leave. Osaka is the only initial direct acceptance using a special ranking.

Arab No.1 Ons Jabeur, a two-time quarterfinalist in Doha, will bid to put a second-round loss at the Australian Open behind her as she returns to a tournament where she has enjoyed de facto home-court support in the past. Roland Garros finalist Karolina Muchova will make her return from a wrist injury that has sidelined her since the US Open, where she made the semifinals.

Also entered are 2023 runner-up Jessica Pegula, former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and Chinese No.1 Zheng Qinwen. The first 10 alternates to the main draw are as follows: Mirra Andreeva, Peyton Stearns, Katerina Siniakova, Linda Noskova, Clara Burel, Shelby Rogers (using a special ranking), Sara Sorribes Tormo, Katie Boulter, Lucia Bronzetti and Cristina Bucsa.

The event will be the 22nd edition of the tournament, which was first held in 2001. Former champions include Martina Hingis, Justine Henin, Anastasia Myskina, Monica Seles and Maria Sharapova.