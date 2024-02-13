Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from this week's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships due to a right knee injury.

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Jabeur was seeded No.5 in the Dubai main draw but her spot will be taken by lucky loser Cristina Bucsa of Spain, the World No.67.

In an official statement on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships website, Jabeur said:

“Dear friends and family, I wanted to share with you all that my knee is not holding, it’s been unbearable to play with the pain and not being able to give my best on the court is frustrating.

“After consultation of my doctors and team we have decided that I will have to withdraw from Dubai this week and go for more medical treatments. Looking forward to reconnect with all on the courts for the US swing. Thank you for your continuous support. Love you, Ons.”

It is the second straight year Arab superstar Jabeur has had her Middle East swing affected by injury. Last year, Jabeur pulled out of all three events in the region -- Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine also withdrew from the Dubai main draw, due to a viral illness. Kostyuk, who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at this year's Australian Open, will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Lucia Bronzetti of Italy, ranked No.60.

Kostyuk's fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from the main draw as well, due to a right elbow injury. Elbow ailments previously caused Tsurenko to withdraw from her Round of 16 match against Naomi Osaka last week in Dubai.

Tsurenko was replaced by lucky loser Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the World No.58 from Italy. Cocciaretto won her first-round match over Elise Mertens on Sunday in a third-set tiebreak.