Naomi Osaka will kick off her 2024 clay-court season at the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole, which begins on April 15. The WTA 250 tournament has announced that the former World No.1 has received a wild card for the main draw.

Osaka will compete on clay for the first time since Roland Garros 2022, where she fell in the first round to Amanda Anisimova. Her last match win on clay came in the first round of Madrid 2022 over Anastasia Potapova.

The Japanese player gave birth to daughter Shai in July last year, and returned from maternity leave in January. She has compiled a 7-6 record so far, including a Doha quarterfinal run in February.

Osaka joins a field headed by 2021 Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, the French No.1. Also entered are 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and resurgent former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova.

The tournament will be held at WTA 250 level and on indoor clay for the first time in 2024. Its previous two editions in 2022 and 2023 were WTA 125 events played on indoor hard courts, won by Maryna Zanevska and Viktorija Golubic respectively.