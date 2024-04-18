Iga Swiatek had a victorious clay-court debut for the 2024 season on Thursday, when she defeated Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

World No.1 Swiatek, playing her first match on the dirt since she won last year's Roland Garros title, needed 1 hour and 33 minutes to hold off 30th-ranked Mertens and claim a spot in the Stuttgart quarterfinals for the third straight year.

Fast facts: Two-time defending champion Swiatek remains undefeated at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, improving to 9-0 at the event with her latest win over Mertens of Belgium. Poland's Swiatek has defeated World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in each of the last two Stuttgart finals.

Mertens has accrued many victories in her career, including seven wins over Top 5 opposition, but this was surprisingly her first meeting with Swiatek in singles. Swiatek held sway in their first showdown, converting four of her six break points.

Match moments: Powerful groundstrokes propelled Swiatek to a dominant 5-1 lead in the first set, as she was laser-focused on keeping her Stuttgart winning streak alive. However, Mertens got a handle on her returns as the set progressed and made a late charge to 5-3.

Swiatek fell behind 0-30 in her next service game to give Mertens hope of getting back on serve, but the top seed blasted her way to four straight points and clinched the one-set lead after a Mertens backhand flew long.

After an early exchange of breaks in the second set, an ill-timed double fault by Mertens ceded a break to Swiatek, with the Pole moving ahead 4-3.

At 5-4, incredible defense by Mertens helped her withstand Swiatek’s first three match points, but the World No.1 would not be denied, crunching a forehand winner to convert her fourth chance and sail into the quarterfinals.

Looking ahead: The following match on Centre Court between 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and rising Czech teen Linda Noskova will determine Swiatek's quarterfinal opponent.

Swiatek is 2-0 against Raducanu and 3-1 against Noskova. The only caveat is that Noskova's win was a very notable one, when she shocked Swiatek in the third round of this year's Australian Open.

