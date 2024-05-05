Entries are now open for the 2024 Tom Perrotta Prize for Tennis Journalism.

The annual award, now in its third year, recognizes excellence in tennis journalism and is open to writers aged 35 and under.

The award, which includes a $2000 cash prize, will be presented to the winner at the US Open later this year.

The Tom Perrotta Prize is in memory of Tom Perrotta, whose exemplary contributions to tennis journalism were curtailed by his untimely death at the age of 45.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and The International Tennis Writers’ Association co-sponsor the award.

Applications should include a brief CV and TWO recent examples of the applicant’s published work. Examples can be in any language, but articles should be translated into English before submitting.

In addition, entrants should explain how the cash prize will help them in their career.

Entries will be judged blind by a group of judges from the International Tennis Writers’ Association.

Submissions should be forwarded to tomperrotta.prize@gmail.com before midnight (ET) May 25, 2024