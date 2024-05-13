Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from Roland Garros in order to focus on the upcoming grass and hard-court swings.

The Briton, who is currently ranked No.212, had originally been entered in the qualifying draw, which begins today in Paris. Her special ranking of No.103 had not been enough for direct acceptance into the main draw, which starts on Sunday.

"It's important for me to keep laying on the foundations," Raducanu said in a statement. "I will use the time to do a healthy block before the grass and subsequent hard-court seasons to give myself a chance to keep fit for the rest of the year."

Raducanu started her clay-court swing on a positive note, winning both of her rubbers in Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in April before reaching the Stuttgart quarterfinals. However, she has not played since her first-round loss in Madrid to Maria Lourdes Carle, after which she told press she felt "mentally and physically exhausted."

Former Roland Garros finalist Sara Errani is the No.1 seed in qualifying, and faces Ann Li in the first round.