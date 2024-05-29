Iga Swiatek enjoyed a perfect day at Roland Garros on Friday. The World No.1 rang in her 23rd birthday with a straight-set win to advance to the Round of 16 at the French Open.

Once business was done, it was time to party.

For just the second time in her career, Swiatek had to put in a full day of work on her birthday, as she faced Marie Bouzkova in the third round. Coming off her emotional match-point-saving win over Naomi Osaka 48 hours earlier, Swiatek cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Czech to notch her 17th consecutive win at Roland Garros. She has never lost before the fourth round.

"I was waiting until after the match to feel that I have a birthday because I knew that I need to focus on my work because if I would lose, it would be a total disaster," Swiatek told reporters.

"So I'm happy that I won, and I kind of gave myself a present."

The perfect birthday present 🎁



Catch the highlights below from @iga_swiatek's straight sets victory over Bouzkova on her special day 🥳 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/4nSW9Kw5Hw — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2024

After the win, Fabrice Santoro led Court Philippe Chatrier in a round of "Happy Birthday" for the thoroughly embarrassed three-time champion.

"I think if I would be at home, I would practice anyway, I would see the same people anyway," Swiatek told reporters. "Maybe I would have some kind of a party or something, but I'm also not a party person, so I'm not sure.

"For sure playing on your birthday, it's not so comfortable because it's 8 o'clock, and I have four hours to celebrate, so yeah, but that's the work that we have to do. We can't complain. Like many people work during their birthday, and they have to do that, so I don't care."

Tournament Director Amelie Mauresmo helped present Swiatek with a cake after the match, and the World No.1 took on the duties of making sure everyone was fed well at the impromptu soiree.

The culinary delights didn't stop there. In what has become a running joke among her sponsors, an enormous croissant was waiting for her when she got home.

What did you dooo 😂 pic.twitter.com/sA5dS09twW — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) May 31, 2024

More congratulations and celebrations for the World No.1 came pouring in below:

Watching @rolandgarros growing up inspired @iga_swiatek to go all in on tennis. I guess that explains how she’s now looking for her 4th title in 5 years🏆



Wishing her the best of luck as she plays today and a happy 23rd birthday!🥳 pic.twitter.com/fndEWkfpBL — Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) May 31, 2024

Wishing a very happy birthday to 4x Grand Slam champion, and World No. 1, @iga_swiatek! https://t.co/Y8T0Mv1k2A — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 31, 2024