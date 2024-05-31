ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) has appointed Portia Archer as its new CEO, further strengthening its leadership team. Archer joins the WTA from the NBA, where she held the position of Chief Operating Officer of the NBA G League. She will take up her new position with the WTA on July 29, 2024.



Archer has more than 20 years of experience in the global sports and media industries, including senior positions at NBC Sports Group, HBO and the BBC. In her most recent role as Chief Operating Officer of the NBA G League, she was responsible for overseeing all business and commercial operations for the NBA’s development league, driving expansion as well as significant increases in fan engagement and commercial performance.

Archer has extensive business strategy experience, having focused on the professional sports and media ecosystem in different environments driving growth and transformational success across multiple organizations. She served as Vice President of Global Distribution and Digital during her time at HBO, expanding reach and launching digital channels in more than 15 international territories.

While at NBC Universal/NBC Sports Group, Archer led the sports rights acquisition strategy, launch and management of NBC’s first direct-to-consumer, live streaming business, and predecessor to Peacock TV. Archer holds an MBA in Management and Finance from Columbia Business School and a BA in Public Policy and Economics from the University of Chicago.



As previously announced, the appointment of a new CEO allows Steve Simon, currently WTA Chairman and CEO, to assume the role of Chairman, focusing on governance and strategic development. As CEO, Archer will lead the day-to-day strategy and operations of the Hologic WTA Tour and the WTA’s relationship with its player and tournament members. She will work together with Simon and Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the WTA, which was established in 2023 in partnership with CVC Capital Partners, to drive the future success of the sport.



Steve Simon, WTA Chairman, said: “I am delighted to welcome Portia to the WTA. She will be a fantastic addition to our leadership team, bringing a wealth of management experience and helping to drive operational excellence across the organization as we work together to further elevate women’s tennis for the benefit of players, fans, partners and tournaments.”

Portia Archer said: “The WTA is an organization I have long admired. It has pioneered the growth and development of women’s professional sport around the world, and I am excited to have the opportunity to join the team as we deliver our ambitions for the Tour and write the next chapter of the WTA story.”



The appointment of Archer follows an extensive recruitment process led by the global executive search firm Korn Ferry, on behalf of the WTA Board of Directors.