'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands -- 2018 champion Aleksandra Krunic earned the fifth Top 10 win of her career after defeating World No.5 Jessica Pegula 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-4 in the second round of the Libema Open.

"It definitely takes a lot to beat Jess on grass," Krunic told WTA Insider. "I think it took absolutely everything out of me today. I don't think I could have done anything better. I was absolutely playing at my 100 percent today."

Now ranked No.400, the 31-year-old Serbian advanced to her first Hologic WTA Tour quarterfinal since 2022 and first on grass since winning her sole title six years ago. She will face Hungary's Dalma Galfi, who stunned No.5 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 earlier in the day.

Three takeaways from Krunic's vintage display:

On happy turf, Krunic rediscovers her grass-court magic: There's just something about Krunic and the grass courts in Holland. She won her only WTA title here in 2018 in a memorable run that saw her knock out top seed CoCo Vandeweghe in the semifinals and Kirsten Flipkens in the final. Later that season, she reached a career-high of No.39 on the PIF WTA Rankings.

But Krunic came into this year's edition seeking her first tour-level main-draw win since 2022. During her qualifying campaign at 2022 Tallinn, she ruptured her ACL and did not return to competition until Wimbledon last year.

Using her protected ranking this week, Krunic ended her drought in the first round, posting a three-set win over French qualifier Jessika Ponchet.

Krunic kept the pressure on Pegula: In their first career meeting, Pegula struggled to consolidate her leads in the first and third sets. She led by a break at 4-2 in the first set, only to see Krunic peg her back and force a tiebreak. There, Krunic's all-court pressure won out, as Pegula lost five straight points to fall a set behind.

"I think my variation was the key and definitely the way I moved," Krunic said. "I knew Jess would be consistent with her powerful shots so I had to be at my highest level of movement. I tried to make her play an extra shot over, and over, and over."

The second set saw a similar pattern but opposite result. Again, Pegula broke serve first and Krunic stormed back. But this time it was the American who won the last five points of the tiebreak to force a decider.

From the splits to a steal: Krunic denies Pegula with hot shot

Krunic did what Pegula could not: Seeded No.1 in 's-Hertogenbosch, Pegula was playing just her second match since April. She returned to action this week after skipping the European clay season to heal a rib injury.

In the final set, Krunic saved two break points in her opening service game before breaking Pegula for a 2-1 lead. After saving a third break point in the set, she consolidated that lead to 3-1 and did not face a break point for the remainder of the match.

"I haven't played at this level since my surgeries, so I was worried if I could play the same level in the third set," Krunic said. "But apparently I could."