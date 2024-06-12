Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will have a lot to think about when they unwind and recover from their dramatic 80-minute opening set on Saturday at the Rothesay Open semifinals. Raducanu saved three set points before converting on her sixth to take the first set 7-6(13) over the defending champion before play was suspended for light.

Earlier in the day, Raducanu advanced to her first semifinal since 2022 after receiving a walkover from Francesca Jones, who was forced to withdraw due to a shoulder injury.

What a marathon of a first set 🤯@EmmaRaducanu takes the first set 7-6(13) over Boulter! #RothesayOpen pic.twitter.com/ifdTwbi9ID — wta (@WTA) June 15, 2024

The suspension also canceled the second semifinal between former No.1 Karolina Pliskova and France's Diane Parry. After rain delayed the start of play, Pliskova advanced to her third semifinal of the season with a gritty display to topple No.1 seed Ons Jabeur 7-6(8), 6-7(3), 7-5.

The players will return on Sunday to complete the two semifinals. The winners will contest the final later in the day.

Pliskova edges top-seeded Jabeur in a three-set thriller in Nottingham

Parry advanced to her first grass-court semifinal with fewer dramatics. The 21-year-old Frenchwoman has not lost a set in Nottingham, advancing to the final four with a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Kimberly Birrell.

It will be a first-time meeting between Pliskova and Parry, with the Czech playing her first grass-court semifinal since the 2021 Wimbledon final.