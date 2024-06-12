No.2 seed Liudmila Samsonova won her first title of the season after coming from a set down to defeat Bianca Andreescu 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Libema Open on Sunday.

The title is Samsonova's fifth on the Hologic WTA Tour and second on grass, having won her first at 2021 Berlin.

Samsonova, 25, came into 's-Hertogenbosch ranked No.15 on the PIF WTA Rankings. After easing through her first three rounds without losing a set to Alison Van Uytvanck, Celine Naef and Greet Minnen, inclement weather forced Samsonova to do double duty on Sunday.

"I'm a little bit tired, honestly," Samsonova said on court. "I think where I go it always rains, I don't know. It's already one month and it's raining all the day.

"It's amazing to have the title after a week like that."

Samsonova ends Alexandrova's title defense to make Den Bosch final

Samsonova's day began with the resumption of her semifinal showdown with No.3 seed and two-time defending champion Ekaterina Alexandrova. Alexandrova had saved match points the night before to force a third set before play was suspended due to rain. But Samsonova needed just 32 minutes to close out a 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-1 win and end Alexandrova's title defense.

Playing in her eighth career final on the Hologic WTA Tour and first of the season, Samsonova's consistent baseline barrage proved the difference against Andreescu, who was playing her second tournament of the year.

"I'm super happy the way I found the solution mentally," Samsonova said. "Mentally I think today was difficult. I didn't have much energy and I found something really, really deep in me. It was really amazing this feeling. I felt like an experienced player."

Andreescu took advantage of a sluggish start from Samsonova to break twice in the opening set to seal an early advantage. But Samsonova struck back immediately, breaking Andreescu for a 3-0 lead in the second set before forcing the decider.

Andreescu took an off-court medical timeout early in the third set and returned with her upper left leg taped. Samsonova led by an early break, but Andreescu leveled the set at 4-4 and bravely saved three break points to hold and lead 5-4.

Samsonova remained undeterred. After a dominant hold, she broke Andreescu one final time and served out the win after 2 hours and 34 minutes.

Samsonova finished the match with 36 winners, doubling up on Andreescu's 18.

"For me, this is definitely a step forward," Andreescu said. "I've been through a lot for quite some time, especially the last 10 months. THis is just my second tournament back. Obviously it's upsetting, but I know there are good things coming for me."

In doubles, Ingrid Neel and Bibiane Schoofs defeated Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls 7-6(6), 6-3 to capture the title. It is the first team win for the Estonian-Dutch duo.