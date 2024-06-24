EASTBOURNE, England -- No.30 Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first semifinal of the season at the Rothesay International after defeating Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Canadian has lost just one set through her Eastbourne campaign, coming through a tense three-set win over 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round.

Eastbourne is Fernandez's first Hologic WTA Tour semifinal on grass and first on any surface since last fall in Nanchang. But the 21-year-old has found good, consistent form during the short grass season, having made the quarterfinal last week in Birmingham.

"It's such a short season that you want to enjoy it as much as possible," Fernandez told WTA Insider. "You don't want to feel like in that month and a half of tournaments that you're dreading it.

"When we were kids, the first thing we did was play on grass. So try and bring that emotion that you get to play on grass and enjoy. I remember when I was 8 or 9 years old, I always said I wish I could play on grass, just hit a tennis ball there. Now is my opportunity, so just taking the joy from that."

Into her first career semifinal on grass 🌱



Clinical from @leylahfernandez as she defeats Dart in Eastbourne!



Next faces Keys or Muchova at the #RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/Mp3brIdeZ7 — wta (@WTA) June 27, 2024

Fernandez will face either defending champion Madison Keys or 2023 French Open finalist Karolina Muchova for a spot in the final. She is bidding to win her first title since 2023 Hong Kong and fourth overall.

Fernandez's game may not seem well-suited for the low-bouncing, slick surface that typically rewards pure power games, but she's found a way to amplify her talents on the turf.

"I'm not the biggest nor the strongest out there on tour," Fernandez said, "but I do know that if I move my feet right and I have a solid base on my legs, then I will be able to hit the balls that I want in the direction that I want it.

"So for me, the key is the legs and the footwork."

Grass also frees Fernandez up to play on instinct, a quality that was on full display round after round in her inspired run to the 2021 US Open final.

"The thing about tennis players is we overthink everything -- the bounces, the movement on court," Fernandez said. "But in reality on grass is just a different surface. You just have to move quick, hit the ball early, hit the ball in front of you and hit the ball in.

"My coach says to keep it as simple as possible for me so that I don't overcomplicate things. So far it's been going well. It's been a healthy relationship so far."