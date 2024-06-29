ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday that women’s professional tennis will return to Singapore in 2025 with the staging of a WTA 250 tournament.

The purpose-built Kallang Tennis Hub will host the event on indoor hard courts during the week of January 27 next year (replacing the Thailand Open in Hua Hin) and will feature a 32-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw.

The tournament will provide a welcome return to Singapore, which staged the WTA Finals for five years from 2014 to 2018 and included an honor roll of Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki.

