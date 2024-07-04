WIMBLEDON -- For the second time in 2024, Renata Jamrichova and Emerson Jones faced off in a Grand Slam girls' singles final, and for the second time, Jamrichova came out on top. The No.1 seed claimed the Wimbledon junior crown 6-3, 6-4 in 66 minutes over her No.3-seeded opponent, becoming the first Slovakian player to win the title.

Jamrichova had also defeated Jones 6-4, 6-1 in the Australian Open final in January, denying the Australian a major title on home soil. The 17-year-old's reprise of that result capped a dominant tournament in which she did not drop a set; after she announced that Wimbledon would be her last junior tournament in her victory speech, it was also a fitting finale to her junior career.

Jamrichova is the second player in as many years to capture multiple junior Grand Slam titles in a single season, following 2023 Australian Open and Roland Garros girls' champion Alina Korneeva. Prior to Korneeva, it had been 10 years since any player accomplished that feat -- Belinda Bencic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2013. Jamrichova is the first player to win the junior Australian Open and Wimbledon titles in the same year since Annabel Croft in 1984.

The left-handed Jamrichova opened the final with a virtually flawless opening set. On just the second point of the match, she thrilled the crowd with her athleticism in covering multiple volleys before putting one away. Jamrichova landed 13 winners (including five aces) and, despite her commitment to aggressive tennis, only committed one unforced error. She landed 91% of her first serves, and dropped just two points behind her delivery overall.

Such heights were unsustainable in the second set, and as Jamrichova's first serve percentage dipped slightly, Jones pounced. The 16-year-old Australian showed off impressive footspeed and a series of pinpoint backhands down the line to go up a break at 3-1. However, Jamrichova chipped away at the lead with superior firepower, finding her best serves and forehands when she needed them to take five of the last six games.

Jamrichova has a WTA ranking of No.546, and has already notched two Top 100 wins at pro level. Jones is ranked No.630, and reached her first ITF W35 final in Swan Hill in March.

The doubles competition also saw the Australian Open champions return to the winners' circle. American No.2 seeds Tyra Caterina Grant and Iva Jovic denied British duo Mika Stojsavljevic and Mingge Xu, the No.7 seeds, 7-5, 4-6, [10-8] in a nail-biting contest. Ultimately, it was decided by a Xu double fault at 8-8 in the match tiebreak, whereupon Grant sealed her team's first championship point with a crisp volley.

Grant and Jovic, who were also the Roland Garros girls' doubles runners-up, are now on a 10-match winning streak following their Roehampton J300 title ahead of Wimbledon.