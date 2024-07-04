Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski continued their incredible run at the Grand Slam mixed doubles events in 2024 by claiming the Wimbledon title on Sunday.

In the last final of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, No.7 seeds Hsieh and Zielinski bested unseeded Giuliana Olmos and Santiago Gonzalez 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court. It took Hsieh and Zielinski 1 hour and 16 minutes to collect their second Grand Slam title of the year.

"It's great to be back again in the Centre Court," Hsieh said after the final. "Of course, thanks to Jan to bring us back to this amazing court again."

"[Hsieh's] experience helped us to get back on Centre Court after the second round, get through some tough matches," Zielinski added. "I couldn't be more proud of us and how we fought and how we cooperated together."

By the numbers: Hsieh and Zielinski paired up for the first time at the 2024 Australian Open and went on to win that title over Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski. They are 13-1 in mixed Slams this year, with their only loss coming in the Roland Garros semifinals to Krawczyk and Skupski.

"Thank you so much for playing together," Zielinski said to Hsieh. "Yeah, it's a pretty good partnership we're having so far."

With her latest trophy, 38-year-old Hsieh from Chinese Taipei continues to rack up major titles and increase her legacy as an all-time doubles legend.

Hsieh had never won a mixed doubles Grand Slam event until this year, but she and 27-year-old Zielinski of Poland have found the magic to be the best at the discipline so far this season.

Former WTA Doubles World No.1 Hsieh has also won seven women's doubles Grand Slam titles. Four of those have come at Wimbledon, with three different partners: 2013 with Peng Shuai, 2021 with Elise Mertens, and 2019 and 2023 with Barbora Strycova.

Match moments: Gonzalez dropped serve in the opening game of the match, and Hsieh and Zielinski were off and running from there. Hsieh and Zielinski needed four set points to clinch the opening frame, but they closed it out when Zielinski hit an ace that clipped both lines in the corner.

Hsieh’s court craft and Zielinski’s powerful serves allowed them to dominate the second set as well. The all-Mexican pairing of Gonzalez and Olmos boldly saved 12 of the 15 break points they faced, but it was all for naught -- Hsieh and Zielinski never faced a break point in the entire match.