With victory at Wimbledon on Saturday, Katerina Siniakova added to her impressive haul of women's doubles Grand Slam titles, while Taylor Townsend began her own collection of majors.

No.4 seeds Siniakova and Townsend battled past No.2 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6(5), 7-6(1) in a gripping ladies' doubles final on Centre Court. It is Siniakova's ninth career Grand Slam doubles title, and Townsend's first.

Under a closed roof in the late evening, Siniakova and Townsend came back from two set points down in the first set before beating the reigning US Open champions in 2 hours and 4 minutes. The victors wrapped up the win just before 10:30 p.m. London time.

"I feel great," Townsend said after the match. "I got 500 text messages. I didn't know that many people had my number. That's going to take a while to go through.

"This is my first one, my first Grand Slam title. I've been close two other times. To get over the finish line the way that we did, I think we played so well. We were just locked in, in control. We played our way. It felt good the way we did it."

By the numbers: On Saturday, Siniakova won her third Wimbledon doubles title. Seven of her nine Grand Slam titles came alongside 2024 Wimbledon singles champion Barbora Krejcikova, and she picked up another last month at Roland Garros partnering Coco Gauff.

"I agree with Taylor, I think it was a really tough match," Siniakova said afterwards. "We played amazing. I think we stick together. That's what makes the team even stronger. So I'm really proud of ourselves.

"Even if it's nine [Slams], I'm every time happy. It feels every time different, every time good."

Siniakova, who has a career Golden Slam in women's doubles (every major title plus the Olympic gold medal) is the second player in two years to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back with different partners. Hsieh Su-wei did it last year, winning Roland Garros with Wang Xinyu and Wimbledon with Barbora Strycova.

And for Townsend, her debut major title comes three years after the birth of her son, Adyn Aubrey. Townsend had been nearing the achievement over the last few seasons, finishing runner-up at the 2022 US Open (with Caty McNally) and 2023 Roland Garros (with Leylah Fernandez).

Townsend had previously won three junior Grand Slam doubles titles (as well as a junior singles Grand Slam title) in 2012. The very next year, Siniakova matched that feat, winning three junior Grand Slam doubles titles in 2013 (all with Krejcikova).

Meanwhile, it was still a strong run for 2023 US Open champions Dabrowski and Routliffe, making their second Grand Slam final in a 10-month span. Routliffe is projected to become the first New Zealand player to reach WTA Doubles World No.1 when the updated rankings come out on Monday.

Superb Slam debut: Despite such striking similarities in their nearly simultaneous junior careers, Siniakova and Townsend had never teamed up until this season. This was their first Grand Slam event as a pairing, and only their third event together overall.

But it all clicked at Wimbledon for the duo, where they defeated the top two-seeded teams in the last two rounds. Before their final victory, Siniakova and Townsend defeated No.1 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Match moments: Behind strong returns, Dabrowski and Routliffe claimed the first break of the day and held two set points on Dabrowski's serve at 5-4. But on those two occasions, the solid ad-court returns of Siniakova prevailed, and a Townsend volley winner ultimately drew things back level at 5-5.

The set moved into the tiebreak, where another crunching Siniakova return winner from the forehand side gave her and Townsend two set points of their own. Former WTA Doubles World No.1 Siniakova hit a solid swing volley to close out her squad’s first-set comeback.

In the second set, both pairs were clutch when they were in danger on serve. Dabrowski and Routliffe saved both break points they faced in the second set, while Siniakova and Townsend were a stunning 7-for-7 on break points saved during that timeframe.

Siniakova and Townsend took control early in the next tiebreak, with Townsend propelling her team to a 3-0 advantage behind a succession of thunderous overheads.

The fourth seeds went on to line up five championship points at 6-1. After firing sturdy returns all night, Siniakova and Townsend elicited a Routliffe double fault on the first match point to close out proceedings.