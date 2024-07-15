ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, announced Thursday they will extend their successful partnership with Corpay’s Cross-Border business for a further three years through 2026.

As the WTA’s official International Payments Provider, Corpay has provided a range of corporate foreign exchange payments for the WTA and its members since 2017. This includes the execution of prize money payments to players competing at more than 70 tournaments across six continents on the Hologic WTA Tour. In 2023, the WTA announced that it would work with its member tournaments to increase prize money for players by $400 million over the next 10 years as it grows the value of the tour with the introduction of an enhanced season structure.

Marina Storti, CEO of the WTA’s commercial arm, WTA Ventures, said, “The WTA continues to grow prize money at record levels and managing foreign exchange payments to the WTA’s 1,600 players is an essential part of our operations. Corpay has been providing an outstanding service to the WTA and its members for the last seven years and we are delighted to be extending our partnership.”

Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer at Corpay Cross-Border Solutions said, “Over the course of the last seven years we have had the privilege to act as the Official and Exclusive International Payments Provider for the WTA and their roster of talented players located around the globe. Our team is incredibly excited about the multi-year renewal of our agreement and honored by the faith that the WTA and their players have in us.”