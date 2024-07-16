The toy company LEGO has made sure that Barbora Krejcikova has a one-of-a-kind keepsake from her victorious Wimbledon campaign.

One of the big reveals of Krejcikova's run to her second Grand Slam singles title earlier this month is that she, like her fellow Hologic WTA Tour players Iga Swiatek and Leylah Feranandez, is a big fan of the colorful model bricks, and enjoys building models with the colorful bricks in her time away from the court. (She's recently assembled the Milky Way galaxy, and the Harry Potter character, Dobby, she says.)

But what Krejcikova was given this week can't be found at toy stores: The Czech took to social media on Wednesday to show off the new special additions to her collection, which included a replica of the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy, a recreation of her racquet, and a miniature figurine of herself.

“Now, I feel really special!” Krejcikova wrote on social media.

Now, she just needs a venue for her championship set: Krejcikova has also been using her social media accounts to rally fans to vote for a Centre Court model kit in LEGO's Idea Lab. Ten thousand votes would see the toy company produce the famous court.

But Krejcikova isn't the only Grand Slam champion who's been gifted custom LEGO sets with a tennis theme this year.

Swiatek has been officially sponsored by the company since the start of the season, and after she won her third straight -- and fourth overall -- Roland Garros title in June, she gushed about the "most creative and unexpected" birthday gift she'd ever received -- a replica of Court Philippe-Chatrier with figurines of her team; her cat, Grappa; and an attached "Iga's Bakery" facility.

Swiatek, who turned 23 during her French Open run, wrote on social media that she spent "an hour or more" exploring the entire kit.

In addition, after Wimbledon, Swiatek was also given a model of her Technifibre racquet, made exclusively of LEGO.

"Team LEGO pushed the boundaries of imagination and reality once again building this racquet just for me," Swiatek wrote. "It's amazing how much you can build from blocks."

After a few days off following her shock third-round loss to Yulia Putintseva at the All England Club, which ended her 21-match winning streak, Swiatek showed off the replica racquet as she returned to her beloved clay courts to practice ahead of the Paris Olympics, which begin next week.