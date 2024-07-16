No.1 seed Diana Shnaider continued her charge up the rankings by winning the Hungarian Grand Prix title on Sunday, and she completed an infrequent surface achievement in the process.

Shnaider defeated 134th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-4 to claim the clay-court crown in Budapest. Shnaider, currently ranked a career-high World No.28, needed 95 minutes to defeat Sasnovich in straight sets for the second time this year.

All-surface mastery: Shnaider won her first career title on the hard courts of Hua Hin this February, and then won her second title on the grass of Bad Homburg just before Wimbledon.

With her Budapest triumph on the clay, Shnaider has won WTA singles titles on all three surfaces this year. She is the first woman to win titles on every surface in the same year since Caroline Garcia in 2022.

At age 20, Shnaider is the youngest player to complete a surface title sweep in a single year since a 19-year-old Caroline Wozniacki did the same in 2009.

Shnaider is also just the third left-handed player this century to win titles on every surface in the same year. Angelique Kerber pulled off the feat in 2015, and Petra Kvitova did it twice, in 2011 and 2018.

The accomplishment underscores how quickly Shnaider has risen up the rankings. Shnaider was ranked No.110 just 12 months ago, but she is now on the verge of a projected Top 25 debut following her Budapest heroics.

