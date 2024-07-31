Grand Slam champions Caroline Wozniacki and Bianca Andreescu are among the main-draw wild-card recipients into next week's WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open.

Former World No.1 Wozniacki, who won the 2018 Australian Open, will be making her 12th main-draw appearance at Cincinnati. The Dane's career-best Cincinnati result is a semifinal run in 2014. She will be seeking her seventh career WTA 1000 title, and her first since 2018.

Wozniacki made her Hologic WTA Tour debut in Cincinnati as a 15-year-old in 2005. Also, last year's edition was the second event she played in her comeback after a three-year maternity leave. Wozniacki has risen from unranked to No.70 in less than a year.

Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, will make just her second appearance at Cincinnati. She fell to Karolina Muchova in her opening match in 2021. Andreescu will go for her third career WTA 1000 title, after winning both Indian Wells and Toronto in 2019.

Americans Peyton Stearns and Caroline Dolehide also received main-draw wild cards for the Cincinnati Open. Cincinnati native Stearns is currently ranked No.53 and won her first WTA singles title on the clay of Rabat, Morocco in May.

Dolehide is ranked No.46 and will aim for her second WTA 1000 final in the past 12 months. She was the runner-up to Maria Sakkari at WTA 1000 Guadalajara last September. Dolehide also made the semifinals at WTA 500 Washington last week.

Additionally, Taylor Townsend and Marina Stakusic received wild cards into singles qualifying at Cincinnati. Townsend just won her first Grand Slam title in doubles at 2024 Wimbledon. The 19-year-old Stakusic helped Canada win their first Billie Jean King Cup title at the end of last year.

Main-draw play in Cincinnati will kick off on Aug. 13, with World No.1 Iga Swiatek and defending champion Coco Gauff leading the field.