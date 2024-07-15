Last summer, American Coco Gauff won the first WTA 1000 title of her career in Cincinnati, scoring her first career win over Iga Swiatek en route, in the semifinals.

In 2024, Gauff and the rest of the Top 10 -- including the year's three Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabelenka and Barbora Krejcikova -- will be back at the Lindner Family Tennis Center for the second of two consecutive WTA 1000 events on North American soil ahead of the US Open.

The entire Top 40 in this week’s PIF WTA Rankings are entered in Cincinnati, which is celebrating its 125th edition in 2024 and will be played from Aug. 11-19. World No.41 Anastasia Potapova is the last direct acceptance, with Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic using protected rankings.

In addition to Gauff, three other former tournament champions are on the initial entry list: 2019 winner Madison Keys, 2013 and 2020 winner Victoria Azarenka and 2022 winner Caroline Garcia. Karolina Muchova, last year’s finalist, is also among the entries as she continues her comeback from February wrist surgery.

Gauff defeated Muchova in last year's final 6-3, 6-4 -- a preview of the US Open semifinal match they played less than a month later that was also won by Gauff on her way to the title.

Past champions. Rising stars. Olympians. Introducing your women’s 2024 Cincinnati Open lineup 🗣️



Read more about the player field here: https://t.co/3m75BRf1vS pic.twitter.com/ltlwbqvzML — Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) July 17, 2024

“We are excited to welcome an elite field to compete for the Cincinnati Open title this August,” tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement. “There have been so many intriguing storylines throughout this season, and which will certainly continue over the coming weeks through the Olympics and into the Cincinnati Open.

"We are hearing from players and fans alike how much they are looking forward to the tournament, and we cannot wait to open our doors to all for another exceptional event.”

The star-studded field will play at a tournament that's seen many new upgrades and enhancements for 2024, including the addition of four new practice courts.