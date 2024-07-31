Former champion Elina Svitolina made a winning start to the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-2 win over American Shelby Rogers.

The Ukrainian needed just 1 hour and 10 minutes to book a spot in the second round, improving her head-to-head record against Rogers to 5-0 in the process. She was dominant in all facets of the game: Svitolina broke serve six times, saved six of the seven break points she faced, and won 60% of points on both serve and return.

Svitolina is now 13-7 in her career at the Canadian WTA 1000 event, and is competing in Toronto this week for the first time since 2019. She was on maternity leave when the event was last held in Toronto in 2021.

The first set was closer than the scoreline indicated with three games stretching past deuce -- but Svitolina won them all. In total, the Ukrainian won nine straight games to begin the match, which included holds in the first and third games of the second set from 15-40 deficits. Her defense helped keep her in points -- Svitolina said she moved "really well" in her post-match on-court interview -- and led to Rogers hitting 35 unforced errors in 14 games.

Svitolina will next face her countrywoman, No.11 seed Marta Kostyuk, who also had an uncomplicated opening victory -- 6-0, 6-2 over Germany's Tatjana Maria. The two Ukrainians have only played once previously -- a 6-2, 6-2 win for Svitolina in the third round of the 2018 Australian Open -- when Kostyuk was 15 years old and Svitolina was a Top 5 player.

