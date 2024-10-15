Belinda Bencic is set to return to competitive play at the end of October following maternity leave, marking her first action since the Cymbiotika San Diego Open last September. The 27-year-old Swiss player will participate in the ITF W75 Hamburg event on Oct. 28, providing an opportunity to "test her level" ahead of Switzerland's Billie Jean King Cup tie against Serbia in mid-November.

Bencic, who welcomed her first child, Bella, in April, is looking forward to her comeback.

“I'm extremely excited to compete in Hamburg and very grateful for the wild card,” she said. “The timing of my comeback fits very well. My goal for this year is the Billie Jean King Cup in November [in Biel], and I’m happy to test my level at the Hamburg tournament beforehand.”

A former World No. 4, Bencic boasts notable achievements, including winning Olympic singles gold and doubles silver at Tokyo in 2020. She was a semifinalist at the 2019 US Open, and also played a crucial role in leading Switzerland to its first Billie Jean King Cup title two years later.

In September 2023, Bencic took maternity leave at a career-high point, after reaching the fourth round at three of the four Grand Slams in a calendar year for the first time. But returning to the tour will pose challenges, particularly as she navigates life as a new mother.

"I’m not yet at the absolute peak of my tennis and fitness level, but I feel really good and ready to compete,” Bencic said. “I want to test myself in a competitive setting to see what we need to work on to start the next season in top form. We also want to see how we can logistically manage everyday life at the tournament with Bella.”

Along with her eight singles titles on the Hologic WTA Tour, Bencic has won five ITF titles, including her last appearance at an $80,000 event in Las Vegas in November 2018.