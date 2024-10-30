The silverware showdown is well within reach at the WTA 250 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 with a stellar semifinals Saturday on offer at Victoria Park.

It doesn't get much better than this at any level. Top seed Diana Shnaider, one of the players of the season, takes on the defending champion Leylah Fernandez.

On top of that, No.2 seed Katie Boulter will look to continue her rich vein of form in a final four bout with world No.45 Yuan Yue.

Who will rise to the occasion in Causeway Bay?

Shnaider, who needed three sets to hurdle Suzan Lamens in the quarterfinals, has already lifted three WTA titles in 2024, hence her sharp ranking rise up to a career-high No.14.

Fernandez claimed the victory in both previous duels, with 6-1, 6-4 on the Cincinnati scoreboard back in August, prior to a thrilling 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-3 win last month in Wuhan.

"Of course, it will come into my mind that I've lost to her twice," admitted Shnaider. "Leylah has the experience in matches like this.

"She's an unusual player, playing very close to the baseline and cutting your time. She's moving like crazy, she's stepping in, playing very aggressive, coming into the net. It's going to be very tough, she knows it's going to be tough.

"It's a semifinal, we both want to win, I just need to keep my energy positive to show my best."

Over to Fernandez, who defeated Bernarda Pera 6-1, 7-6(7) on Friday evening, for her pre-semifinals thoughts.

"It's going to be one hell of a battle," stated the 22-year-old. "Diana is an incredibly powerful player, is having an incredible year, I know she is going to come in fighting.

"It’s her whole game, how she is able to transition from defence to offense. How she keeps in the offense is very impressive. At the moment she is playing with no fear.

"I'm going to try and execute my game plan and hope for the best."

'The most sensational point you'll see!' Boulter wins thriller in Hong Kong

First up on Centre Court is a sensational starter on the menu with No.2 seed Boulter and No.6 seed Yuan reunited. Rewind to the Australian Open 10 months ago and Boulter clinched a 7-5, 7-6(1) triumph over Yuan, a clash that both players remember well.

"Yeah, we pushed each other to the limit. It's definitely a big challenge. I know her game pretty well and I've watched her in a lot of tournaments, I watched her again today as well," said Boulter.

"She's a very tough player, won't give me much. We're all in the same position at the end of the year, we're all hurting, so a lot of it is going to be a mental battle and I hope I can bring my best head to the court."

The world No.29 is yet to drop a set on debut in Hong Kong and the Brit is delighted by her on-court grit.

"I think I've been in waves here, I haven't been my best self, which actually makes it more sweet because I've pushed myself through a lot," added the 28-year-old. "Physically I'm still here and I'm in a good place. I'm still fighting and I feel ready to go tomorrow."

Similarly, Yuan expects a "tough battle" with Boulter. "I remember she serves very well, good placement. Tomorrow I'll need to be moving faster, because she likes to be aggressive at the baseline."