Coco Gauff heard all the whispers. Then she hit back the best way she knows how: by winning. The champion of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF joined the podcast during her mad dash through the Kingdom to relive her statement run to the title.
Coco Gauff heard all the whispers. Then she hit back the best way she knows how: by winning. The champion of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF joined the podcast during her mad dash through the Kingdom to relive her statement run to the title.