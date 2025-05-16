hot shot

'Too good': Swiatek, Ruud exchange playful banter after baseline slugfest

2m read 16 May 2025 2w ago
Iga Swiatek Jan Zielinski United Cup 2025
WTA/Jimmie48

SYDNEY -- Iga Swiatek always wanted to see Casper Ruud's heavy forehand up close and on Monday night at the United Cup, the World No.2 got her chance.

Poland and Norway had everyone on the edge of their seats as their dramatic Group B showdown came down to a mixed doubles super tiebreak. Poland recovered from an 8-6 deficit to run off the last four points in dramatic fashion to squeak out the win.

United Cup: Scores | Draws | Order of Play

"Honestly I think it's much more fun than anything I play because singles is like my daily job," Swiatek said. "I get more fun playing mixed doubles."

"When I'm returning Casper's serve, I'm just playing without expectations. Just trying to use my intuition a bit. It's just fun."

In a pivotal exchange at 4-3, Swiatek and Ruud engaged in a powerful baseline exchange that left the crowd gasping as the tension mounted. Pounding the ball down the line back and forth, Swiatek was the first to take the initiative and change direction, yanking a forehand sharply cross-court for the winner. 

Watch the point below:

Hot Shot: Swiatek wins baseline slugfest with Ruud in mixed doubles

"Too good @iga_swiatek," Ruud wrote on Instagram, "but next time stay down the line until one of us makes a mistake. I'm sure it would be me at some point. 

Swiatek was quick to respond: "Challenge accepted"

"I [told him at the net] it is fun to play against his forehand because I always loved his forehand," Swiatek said.

Poland (1-0) will face the Czech Republic (1-0) on Wednesday, with the winner topping Group B. Norway has been eliminated. 

Watch more highlights from the mixed doubles below:

Must See

Hot shot: Eikeri & Ruud win epic 19-shot mixed doubles rally United Cup 2025

Hot shot: Swiatek & Zielinski act fast to netcord in mixed doubles

Highlights: Swiatek and Zielinski win mixed to clinch win over Norway

 

WTA Staff

More To Explore

View All View All News
Match Reaction
Aryna Sabalenka, Roland Garros 2025

Sabalenka defeats Zheng for seventh time to reach Roland Garros semifinals

1m read
0m ago
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Keys reaches first Roland Garros quarterfinal in six years

3m read
9h ago
Madison_Keys_-_Roland_Garros_2025_-_Day_7-DSC_7978
Match Reaction

Homeland hero: French wild card Boisson stuns Pegula at Roland Garros

4m read
18h ago
Boisson - 2025 Roland Garros 4R
previews

Sabalenka, Swiatek on track for a French Open semifinal, but don’t pencil it in yet

4m read
9h ago
Aryna Sabalenka