Hot shots

Keep up with the WTA’s best shots from players competing in tournaments around the world.

  • Diana Shnaider, Rome 2025
    Anatomy of a hot shot: Diana Shnaider on pulling off a 'crazy' winner in Rome

    3m read 1d ago
  • April Shot of the Month
    April Shot of the Month: Svitolina strikes at the right time to win Rouen

    1m read 1w ago
  • Jasmine Paolini, Stuttgart 2025
    Hot shot: Paolini foils Niemeier tweener en route to Stuttgart victory

    1m read 4w ago
  • Kostyuk Shot of the Month
    Shot of the Month: Kostyuk’s match-ending underarm ace in Miami

    Marta Kostyuk closed out her third-round win at the Miami Open with one of the most unexpected shots of the season -- an underarm ace.

    1m read 1mo ago
  • Karolina Muchova hot shot
    February Shot of the Month: Muchova delivers a tweener-lob winner

    Faced with a well-placed drop-shot lob from Clara Tauson, Karolina Muchova responded with a tweener-lob winner that added another highlight to her growing reel.

    1m read 2mo ago
  • Ons Jabeur
    Shot of the Month: Jabeur’s creativity shines in a point only she could win

    A lunging backhand, a full-court sprint, a last-second volley -- Ons Jabeur’s shot-making instincts were on full display in Adelaide.

    1m read 3mo ago
  • Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2025
    Hot shot: Svitolina shows off her reflexes at Australian Open

    Elina Svitolina came up with a brilliant reflex volley against Madison Keys in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

    1m read 3mo ago
  • Donna Vekic, Australian Open 2025
    Vekic, Sabalenka, Gauff, Haddad Maia pull off hot shots at Australian Open

    Donna Vekic, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Beatriz Haddad Maia lit up Day 8 of the Australian Open with their hot shots.

    1m read 3mo ago
  • Ons Jabeur, Australian Open 2025
    Showtime! Jabeur entertains Melbourne crowds with hot shots

    Ons Jabeur came up with some more moments of magic in the Australian Open third round.

    1m read 3mo ago
  • Ons Jabeur, Australian Open 2025
    Jabeur, Zarazua, Keys thrill Australian Open with hot shots

    Ons Jabeur, Renata Zarazua and Madison Keys came up with brilliance on Day 5 of the Australian Open.

    1m read 3mo ago
