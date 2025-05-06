-
Hot Shots
Shot of the Month: Kostyuk’s match-ending underarm ace in Miami
Marta Kostyuk closed out her third-round win at the Miami Open with one of the most unexpected shots of the season -- an underarm ace.
Hot Shots
February Shot of the Month: Muchova delivers a tweener-lob winner
Faced with a well-placed drop-shot lob from Clara Tauson, Karolina Muchova responded with a tweener-lob winner that added another highlight to her growing reel.
Hot Shots
Shot of the Month: Jabeur’s creativity shines in a point only she could win
A lunging backhand, a full-court sprint, a last-second volley -- Ons Jabeur’s shot-making instincts were on full display in Adelaide.
Hot Shots
Hot shot: Svitolina shows off her reflexes at Australian Open
Elina Svitolina came up with a brilliant reflex volley against Madison Keys in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
Hot Shots
Vekic, Sabalenka, Gauff, Haddad Maia pull off hot shots at Australian Open
Donna Vekic, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Beatriz Haddad Maia lit up Day 8 of the Australian Open with their hot shots.
Hot Shots
Showtime! Jabeur entertains Melbourne crowds with hot shots
Ons Jabeur came up with some more moments of magic in the Australian Open third round.
Hot Shots
Jabeur, Zarazua, Keys thrill Australian Open with hot shots
Ons Jabeur, Renata Zarazua and Madison Keys came up with brilliance on Day 5 of the Australian Open.
