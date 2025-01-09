Deadly wildfires have ravaged the greater Los Angeles area since Tuesday, and as of Jan. 12, more than 38,000 acres across Southern California have burned -- killing 16 people, forcing nearly 180,000 more to evacuate, and destroying or damaging more than 12,000 structures according to media estimates.

On the Hologic WTA Tour, the devastation has hit close to home for Croatia's Donna Vekic, as a key member of her team was unable to make the trip to Australia to support her at the start of the 2025 season as a result of the situation. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver, an adviser and coach for Vekic since 2022 -- who also works as a commentator -- shared Saturday that she stayed stateside to manage her family's needs, writing on social media: "The MVP athletes in charge of hitting fire targets with water dumps from helicopters and planes have been showing extraordinary hand eye skills."

The former doubles World No.1, and all those affected, were top of mind for the Olympic silver medalist on Sunday on Day 1 of the Australian Open after her 6-4, 6-4 victory over France's Diane Parry, her first win of the season.

With @AustralianOpen start @espn & @DonnaVekic playing later today, I am back in LA helping manage my family’s needs. The MVP athletes in charge of hitting fire targets with water dumps from helicopters and planes have been showing extraordinary hand eye skills. 🙏 — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) January 11, 2025

"It's a very difficult situation for her. She's home in L.A. Her house is OK for now, but so many have lost everything, and it's a horrible situation," No.18 seed Vekic said in her post-match press conference. She also sent a message of love to the city on court after her win, writing "LA" and a heart on a television camera lens.

"We were doing our pre-season in L.A. this year, so we were just there two weeks ago," Vekic continued, "so I really cannot believe what's happening. We are very sad that she's not here with us ... We really miss her here. We are in touch daily, and I hope everything will be OK."

Other Hologic WTA Tour stars, including Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, have lent their voices to the chorus sharing resources to service those affected.

“I would like to send my thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by this fire,” Gauff said in advance of the start of the tournament, lending her voice to Tennis Channel's relief efforts in partnership with The Salvation Army. “Send[ing] my biggest thank you to firefighters and first responders who are out there fighting these fires, especially the incarcerated firefighters who aren’t getting paid as much. We appreciate you and we love you.

"Stay strong, Southern California. Just know I’ll be there to support, donate and help rebuild.”

Pegula, founder of the dog rescue charity A Lending Paw, has been sharing ways to help the hundreds of animals displaced by the fires among the information she's been passing along to her online followers -- and after beating Pegula to win the season-opening Adelaide International, one-time L.A. area resident Keys announced that she is donating $20,000 to the city's fire department "in support of the incredibly brave firefighters working tirelessly to protect the community" and to assist in their efforts.

Keys also said that her own charity, the Kindness Wins Foundation, is exploring further ways to help with the area's eventual recovery and rebuilding.

"I am heartbroken by the devastation being caused by the fires in Los Angeles, a place I once called home early in my tennis career," Keys wrote on Instagram. "My thoughts are with all the families affected. Please stay safe."