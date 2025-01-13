Kicking off the 2025 WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley clinic series, WTA stars joined tennis coaching legend, Judy Murray and former WTA player Vania King in Melbourne ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, bringing the sport of tennis to local communities. With a shared vision for expanding access to the game of tennis, the WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley joined forces with Tennis Australia’s youth programs to host a clinic for youth from diverse backgrounds.

On Friday, Jan. 10, with Murray and King at the helm, WTA stars Ajla Tomljanovic, Leylah Fernandez and Camila Osorio coached 60 girls from Learn 2 Lead and the #NoLimits program at the Royal South Yarra Lawn Tennis Club giving the participants a once in a lifetime experience.

The WTA Come Play community outreach initiative, which started in 2018, utilizes tennis to positively impact communities by encouraging youth of all ages and abilities, with a focus on girls, to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

“It is so special to see the commitment Morgan Stanley and the WTA Foundation have to giving back to our tennis communities worldwide,” Fernandez said. “I am always so grateful when I get the opportunity to take part, and I hope the girls had as much fun as I did.”

Said Raha Nasseri, Chief Operating Officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia: “This has been such a rewarding experience and a great way to kick off our 2025 series. We are proud to bring the Come Play program back to Melbourne in partnership with the WTA for the second consecutive year and are grateful to our many colleagues and WTA players who came together to make this incredibly special event come to life. Giving back is a core value of our firm, and through this program we look to continue to inspire the next generation of tennis stars to break boundaries on and off the court and expand access to the sport.”

