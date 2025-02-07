American McCartney Kessler earned the first Top 10 victory of her young career on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, upsetting No. 3 seed Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-5.

Dubai: Draws | Scores | Order of play

University of Florida alumna Kessler was 0-2 against Top 10 players last year -- her second full season as a pro -- before she topped Gauff in just under an hour and a half on Dubai's Court 1. Playing a Tp 5 player for the first time, the world No. 53 saved five of the six break points she faced -- only losing serve when she tried to serve out the match for the first time at 6-4, 5-4 -- and broke Gauff's serve three times.

Kessler, who had upset Doha champion Amanda Anisimova in the first round, is through to the third round of a WTA 1000 for the first time in her career, and will face either No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova or 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu next.

More to come...