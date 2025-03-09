Something had to give in the first BNP Paribas Open semifinal on Friday in Indian Wells: No. 9 seed and recent Dubai champion Mirra Andreeva came into her semifinal against No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek having won 10 consecutive matches, while Swiatek, a two-time Indian Wells champion, had won her last 10 matches at the tournament.

At the end of 2 hours and 17 minutes, it was the 17-year-old who marched on. The World No. 11 advanced to her second consecutive WTA 1000 final with a 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 win over Swiatek, her second win over the World No. 2 in as many tournaments.

Andreeva's 11th victory in a row makes her the youngest player to advance to the BNP Paribas Open final since Kim Clijsters in 2001, as she aims to become first teenager to win women's singles title at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden since Bianca Andreescu in 2019. She'll face either World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, or Australian Open champion Madison Keys, in the final.

The 17-year-old joins an illustrious list: Andreeva is the fifth player to reach the final in Indian Wells before turning 18 years old since the tournament’s inception in 1989. The others to do it? All former World No. 1s and Grand Slam champions.

In addition to Clijsters in 2001, the other three players to achieve the feat are Monica Seles (1991), Martina Hingis (1998) and Serena Williams (1999).

Swiatek still seeking a late-stage breakthrough in 2025: Swiatek has now lost five consecutive semifinals since winning Roland Garros last June.

