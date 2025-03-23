World No. 12 Daria Kasatkina is set to represent Australia after gaining permanent residency.

The 27-year-old announced the move Friday on Instagram, noting her plans to settle in Melbourne and begin competing under the Australian flag.

“Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home,” Kasatkina wrote. “As part of this, I am proud to announce that I will be representing my new homeland Australia in my professional tennis career from this point onwards.”

She had been competing under a neutral flag since 2022, when players from Russia and Belarus were barred from national representation following the invasion of Ukraine.

Kasatkina reached the French Open semifinals in 2022 and has won eight WTA singles titles. Her career-high ranking is No. 8.

Tennis Australia confirmed on Saturday that Kasatkina’s residency had been approved.

"Welcome to the Aussie tennis family," the federation wrote in response to her post, while the Australian Open's official Instagram account added: "Dasha Down Under. A warm welcome."

Kasatkina holds a 9–8 record this season, with her best result coming at the Australian Open, where she reached the Round of 16 after winning her first three matches.