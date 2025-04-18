Serena Williams was named to TIME magazine's 2025 list of the world's 100 most influential people this week, her third selection for the prestigious honor that annually curates those worldwide who are shaping the world and moving it forward.

Olympic track champion Allyson Felix wrote the forward to Williams' latest inclusion, which was in the "Titans" category along with gymnast Simone Biles, Hollywood powerhouse Blake Lively, and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. In her note, Felix commiserated with the former World No. 1 on overcoming pregnancy complications and returning to competition postpartum.

She wrote that Williams -- who was also honored in 2010 and 2014 for her tennis achievements -- is living proof that athletes are more than just their chosen sport, and lauds her for continuing to break barriers.

"Whether it’s through her venture-capital fund that invests in companies founded by women and people of color, or joining the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, a WNBA expansion team, or dancing during halftime at the Super Bowl, she continues to show that we, as athletes, are so far from one-dimensional," Felix wrote.

"She doesn’t have to do any of this. She could take a break from being in the public eye and raise her family. Instead, she continues to pave the way. So many female athletes see ourselves in Serena. A win for her is a win for all of us."

Williams' selection came with a lengthy written profile by Sean Gregory in which she spoke freely about her business interests including her Serena Ventures venture capital firm; other game-changing female athletes including Caitlin Clark, with whom she recently connected with; and being "content" with her self-described evolution away from tennis, despite feeling like she could still physically compete on tour at age 43.

“I've given my whole life to tennis, and I would gladly give another two years if I had time. But it's nice to do something different," she said.

Williams was styled for the magazine by Solange Franklin and photographed by Adrienne Raquel. Her hair and make-up was done by Angela Meadows and Natasha Gross -- and the complete package was a hit with Coco Gauff.

"[M]ost influential people of all time, I mean, that's an incredible accomplishment that she definitely deserves," Gauff said after easing into the quarterfinals at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. "She probably influenced millions, and I'm one of them. Not only in tennis but worldwide, just to be strong women and especially women of color.

"It's well-deserved. I wasn't surprised when I saw that. Her photos looked really good."