Social Buzz
As Draper hits Top 5, Raducanu and Boulter are paying close attention
Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are both in Rome this week, and they’ve been keeping tabs on Jack Draper’s ascent -- one that’s prompting reflection, admiration and even a few tactical questions.
Social Buzz
Serena Williams makes a Met Gala entrance ... after 'one meltdown'
The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams showed up in a custom Moncler look with sheer panels, metallic threads, and a silver cape -- and later called Rihanna her highlight of the night.
Social Buzz
Gauff, Swiatek intrigued by Vatican’s white smoke moment
As 133 cardinals prepare to vote on Pope Francis’ successor, two of the WTA’s biggest stars, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, are keeping one eye on the Vatican.
Social Buzz
Jabeur, Haddad Maia and more visit Real Madrid City during Madrid Open
As part of the ongoing Mutua Madrid Open, WTA stars Ons Jabeur, Camila Osorio, Demi Schuurs, Luisa Stefani and Beatriz Haddad Maia paid a visit to Real Madrid City this week.
Social Buzz
Gauff teams up with Miu Miu and New Balance for exclusive capsule collection
This spring and summer, World No. 4 Coco Gauff will be acing her on-court looks with the help of her clothing sponsor New Balance and designer label Miu Miu.
Social Buzz
Badosa, Tsitsipas joke about 'white wedding' on Laureus red carpet
Though they're not yet engaged, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have confessed that they're already thinking about dreamy locales for a big wedding day.
Social Buzz
Sorribes Tormo steps away from tennis: 'I need to stop and rest'
Former world No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo announced Thursday that she's taking a break from professional tennis that may become permanent, pointing to mental and physical health struggles.
