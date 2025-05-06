Social buzz

See which WTA content is trending and making the rounds on social media, keeping you in the loop on and off the court.

  • Coco_Gauff_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_2-DSC_4230
    Social Buzz

    Music buff Gauff's next must-see? Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' tour

    2m read 2d ago
  • Marta Kostyuk, Rome 2025
    Social Buzz

    Kostyuk and Kasatkina meet again -- and meet at the net

    2m read 6d ago
  • Jelena Ostapenko, Stuttgart 2025
    Social Buzz

    Coming soon: Ostapenko's off-court look gets its own merch line

    2m read 1w ago
  • Katie Boulter
    Social Buzz

    As Draper hits Top 5, Raducanu and Boulter are paying close attention

    Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are both in Rome this week, and they’ve been keeping tabs on Jack Draper’s ascent -- one that’s prompting reflection, admiration and even a few tactical questions.

    2m read 1w ago
  • GettyImages-2213735228
    Social Buzz

    Serena Williams makes a Met Gala entrance ... after 'one meltdown'

    The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams showed up in a custom Moncler look with sheer panels, metallic threads, and a silver cape -- and later called Rihanna her highlight of the night.

    1m read 1w ago
  • Coco Gauff
    Social Buzz

    Gauff, Swiatek intrigued by Vatican’s white smoke moment

    As 133 cardinals prepare to vote on Pope Francis’ successor, two of the WTA’s biggest stars, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, are keeping one eye on the Vatican.

    1m read 1w ago
  • WTA players and Real Madrid
    Social Buzz

    Jabeur, Haddad Maia and more visit Real Madrid City during Madrid Open

    As part of the ongoing Mutua Madrid Open, WTA stars Ons Jabeur, Camila Osorio, Demi Schuurs, Luisa Stefani and Beatriz Haddad Maia paid a visit to Real Madrid City this week.

    1m read 2w ago
  • Coco Gauff x Miu Miu and New Balance
    Social Buzz

    Gauff teams up with Miu Miu and New Balance for exclusive capsule collection

    This spring and summer, World No. 4 Coco Gauff will be acing her on-court looks with the help of her clothing sponsor New Balance and designer label Miu Miu.

    2m read 3w ago
  • Badosa and Tsitsipas, Laureus 2025 Awards (Getty)
    Social Buzz

    Badosa, Tsitsipas joke about 'white wedding' on Laureus red carpet

    Though they're not yet engaged, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have confessed that they're already thinking about dreamy locales for a big wedding day.

    1m read 3w ago
  • Sara_Sorribes_Tormo_-_Billie_Jean_King_Cup_Finals_2024_-_Day_2-DSC_2536
    Social Buzz

    Sorribes Tormo steps away from tennis: 'I need to stop and rest'

    Former world No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo announced Thursday that she's taking a break from professional tennis that may become permanent, pointing to mental and physical health struggles.

    2m read 3w ago
Loading