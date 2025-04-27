Olympic semifinalist Anna Karolina Schmiedlova has announced her pregnancy.

The former No. 26 and three-time Hologic WTA Tour titlist has not competed since falling to Varvara Gracheva in Doha qualifying in February.

"Hello, I just wanted to let you know that the reason I haven't been playing tournaments or been part of the BJKC team in April is because of my pregnancy," the Slovakian player wrote on Instagram last week. "It's a personal matter for me, but I wanted to share this to avoid any confusion in the coming months. My partner and I are very happy and excited."

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova/Instagram

Schmiedlova's partner is compatriot and ATP pro Lukas Klein, currently ranked No. 173.

Schmiedlova, 30, lifted the trophies at Katowice 2015, Bucharest 2015 and Bogota 2018, as well as making the last 16 of Roland Garros in 2023. Her finest performances came when playing for Slovakia, though. Schmiedlova posted all three of her Top 10 wins on the Olympic stage, including memorable upsets of Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova to reach the semifinals in Paris last summer. She was also an integral part of her country's Billie Jean King Cup team over the years, and helped Slovakia reach its second final in the competition last year.