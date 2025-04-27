The Grand Prize winner will receive:

A trip for two to the 2025 National Bank Open

Roundtrip travel to Montreal, Canada

Two nights hotel accommodation

Tickets for two tournament sessions

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between May 7, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") U.S. and June 10, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. ET U.S.. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. who are 18+ at time of entry. See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Sponsors: WTA Ventures Operations, LLC, 100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A.. Void where prohibited.

Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy.