WTA and ATP secure landmark U.S. partnership with Verizon

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA and ATP on Wednesday announced a multi-year partnership with leading telecommunications company Verizon. The regional sponsorship spans Hologic WTA Tour and ATP Tour events in the United States, with Verizon becoming the official telecommunications partner to each Tour in the U.S.

The partnership kicked off at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in March. Verizon’s event portfolio will span the ATX Open (Austin), Delray Beach Open, Miami Open presented by Itaú, Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship (Houston), Credit One Charleston Open, and future tournaments at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Cincinnati Open, Tennis in the Land powered by Rocket (Cleveland) and the Winston-Salem Open presented by Truist Bank and Flow Automotive.

Brokered by Sinclair and its subsidiary Tennis Channel -- the U.S. home of tennis -- the agreement also grants Verizon integrated access to Tennis Channel’s distribution ecosystem. This includes exclusive content placements across Tennis Channel’s app, studio desk branding, T2 streaming (FAST) network, and Tennis.com, creating an unprecedented consolidated platform to engage with tennis audiences across the season.

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said: “This innovative partnership is a shining example of how we can work together across tennis to create value for partners. Just a few weeks after the launch of a bold new brand identity for the WTA, it is great to be taking yet another positive step for women’s tennis by welcoming Verizon to the WTA’s partner portfolio.”

Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said: “This partnership with Verizon is a big step for the ATP. It’s our first-ever telecommunications partner, which says a lot about the momentum behind tennis right now. It’s also a great example of how we’re shaping partnerships in new ways -- built for brands looking for a single entry point into the sport. Verizon is a household name with deep credibility, and their investment in our sport will help bring tennis closer to fans across the U.S.”

Sinclair Chief Business Officer, Consumer Products, JR McCabe said: “Through a single sponsorship platform, Sinclair is redefining how brands engage with audiences and delivering a unified opportunity for advertisers to connect with fans throughout the season of tennis. This marks another step in Sinclair’s ongoing expansion beyond traditional broadcasting, reinforcing our commitment to providing customized, innovative solutions for partners.”

Verizon Chief Sports and Digital Monetization Officer, Eric Welles said: “We’ve spoken to many marketers and there was a consistent theme to the challenges of the fragmentation of the sport. This concept will revolutionize ways brands can access tennis, similar to the way other professional leagues operate with their rights partners. Verizon is an ideal partner, as they have led the way across many of the leagues in bringing together their brand with the respective sport and unlocking unprecedented experiences for the fans.”