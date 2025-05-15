WTA Chairman Steve Simon set to retire, marking a legacy of leadership and vision

Working closely with the WTA’s player and tournament members, Simon has led ambitious plans to modernize the structure of the women’s professional circuit which includes a committed $400 million increase in player compensation over the next 10 years, creation of the WTA Foundation to elevate its social impact in communities around the world, and the ground-breaking partnership with CVC Capital Partners to establish a new division of WTA Ventures to accelerate commercial growth and drive reinvestment in the sport.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Steve Simon, WTA Chairman, has informed the WTA Board of Directors of his intention to retire after a decade of service to the WTA and will step down from his role in December. Since joining the WTA in 2015, Simon will have served as Chairman for 10 years.

Throughout his tenure at the WTA, Simon has championed the long-term growth of women’s tennis and advocated for the values of women’s empowerment and equality on which the WTA was founded. Working closely with the WTA’s player and tournament members, Simon has led ambitious plans to modernize the structure of the women’s professional circuit which includes a committed $400 million increase in player compensation over the next 10 years, creation of the WTA Foundation to elevate its social impact in communities around the world, and the ground-breaking partnership with CVC Capital Partners to establish a new division of WTA Ventures to accelerate commercial growth and drive reinvestment in the sport.

Simon has also been a leading advocate for efforts to address the current fragmentation of professional tennis for the benefit of the players, tournaments, fans and other stakeholders.

Simon first informed the WTA Board of his planned retirement this past fall. To ensure a smooth transition, the Board will now begin a comprehensive selection process for the Chair position, supported by the global executive search firm Elevate Talent.

Following the implementation last year of a new leadership structure separating the roles of Chair and CEO, the Chair will focus on providing effective governance, setting the long-term vision and strategy for the WTA, and working with the wider tennis community to continue to develop the sport. In addition, the Chair will represent the WTA at a global level and address the major issues that affect the sport.

Steve Simon stated: “Leading the WTA over these 10 years has been an honor and I have been privileged to work with an amazing staff as well as many wonderful colleagues and friends across the tennis community. With an excellent leadership team and strong foundation in place, the WTA now has the structure, investment and talent to achieve its aspirations as it embarks on an exciting future. It is the right time for me to announce my retirement so that the Board has the fullest opportunity to appoint a new Chair that will lead the continued growth and development of this exceptional organization.

“Since day one, I have worked to deliver positive change and growth for women’s tennis, to advance the WTA values of progress, opportunity and empowerment, and to promote dialogue and collaboration between players, tournaments and partners across the game. I am proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to watching the continued rise of women’s tennis in years to come.”

Jessica Pegula, PIF WTA World No.4 and member of the WTA Players’ Council, said: “Steve has led the WTA throughout my playing career, including the last three years as a Players’ Council member, so I have seen first-hand how he has worked continuously for progress and growth in women’s tennis, and has been a champion for WTA’s values. I thank him for everything that he has done for the WTA and its players, and I wish him all the best for his retirement.”

Adam Barrett, Chair of the WTA Tournament Council and WTA Board member, added: “On behalf of the WTA tournaments, I want to pay tribute to Steve for his vision and leadership over the last decade. He has been a force for progress whose commitment to women’s tennis is beyond question, and whose many achievements will leave a lasting and meaningful legacy for the game. As Steve’s retirement approaches, we are grateful to him not just for his immense contribution to the WTA, but also for his support, collaboration and friendship.”