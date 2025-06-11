WTA introduces groundbreaking entry rule focused on fertility protection

The new rule means players can now take time away from professional tennis for a fertility protection procedure such as egg or embryo freezing and safely return to competition with a protected ranking.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA has introduced a new measure that provides ranking protection for WTA athletes who choose to undergo fertility protection. The development and adoption of the Fertility Protection Special Entry Ranking Rule has been championed by WTA players and delivers a further enhancement to the existing package of benefits empowering players to combine professional sport with family life.

The new rule means players can now take time away from professional tennis for a fertility protection procedure such as egg or embryo freezing and safely return to competition with a protected ranking. Eligible players will receive a Special Entry Ranking (SER), which can be used to enter up to three tournaments, based on the 12-week average of their WTA Ranking from eight weeks prior to the start of their out-of-competition period.

By introducing this new form of ranking protection, the WTA helps to support and empower women athletes to balance a professional sports career with planning and starting a family at a time of their choice.

The rule expands the WTA’s comprehensive Family Focus Program, which includes ranking protection during pregnancy, or another means of parenthood, and postpartum support with a return to play. WTA athletes now also benefit from paid maternity leave and grants for fertility protection through the PIF WTA Maternity Fund. In addition, the WTA offers support for players’ physical and emotional wellbeing via a team of dedicated health and wellness professionals.

Sloane Stephens, the winner of eight WTA singles titles, commented: “I’m incredibly proud of our sport in recognizing the importance of fertility treatments for female athletes. For any woman, the conversation of family life versus a career is nuanced and complex. The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves. It’s truly ground-breaking and will empower this generation, and future generations of players, to continue with the sport they love without having to compromise.”

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, said: “We understand that professional athletes can face a dilemma between focusing on their career and starting a family, and we are committed to supporting WTA players as they navigate and balance the choices associated with career and family. After hearing from players that the option of fertility protection offers a proactive way to balance family goals and career ambitions, we’re delighted that this new measure, alongside the fertility grant offered by the PIF WTA Maternity Fund, will contribute to enabling our athletes to realize their full potential and become parents at a time of their choice.”