Betty Stöve at 80: Portrait of a Dutch master and WTA treasure

Betty Stöve, who turns 80 this week, never made it into the Hall of Fame, but her fingerprints are all over the foundations of the women’s game.

Even though Betty Stöve isn’t in the International Tennis Hall of Fame, she made such a lasting contribution to the sport that, if the Hall gave out honorary recognition, she would surely qualify for a spot near the front of the queue.

Born in Rotterdam just weeks after the end of World War II in Europe, the 5-foot-11 (1.80m) righthander, known as the Dutchess on tour, built a distinguished playing career that saw her rise to No. 1 in doubles and No. 5 in singles. She reached all three finals at Wimbledon in 1977 and won 10 Grand Slam titles.

Along the way, she posted wins over most of the greats of her era -- the notable exception being Chris Evert -- and won her majors with an A-list roster of partners: Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Francoise Dürr and Wendy Turnbull.

But it was off-court that the unpretentious Stöve arguably made her greatest impact on tennis -- and women’s sports in general.

On June 21, 1973, she helped create the WTA at a meeting of around 60 players at London’s Gloucester Hotel -- playing a memorable role as bouncer-in-chief.

“Billie Jean told me to stand guard at the meeting room door because I was the tallest,” recalled Stöve, who was affectionately dubbed Big Bad Betty by legendary tennis journalist Bud Collins. “People thought it was to keep the media out, but it was to keep the players in!”

Eminently sensible and forthright, in addition to being a commanding presence at the door, Stöve was elected first treasurer of the new union. It was a role that wasn’t without its challenges, despite the sense of conviction that pervaded the do-or-die pre-Wimbledon summit.

“One of my jobs was to collect membership fees,” she said. “I would enter the locker room and it would empty out! But I think everybody understood that the WTA was going to be a great thing and that we needed to stand together.”

Stöve, who speaks six languages, went on to serve three terms as the players' association president and spent many years on its board during a crucial formative period. She also became the first female member of the committee of management of the International Tennis Federation and was among the first women to coach tennis at the elite level.

“Retiring from the game never really happened,” Stöve recently told the WTA. “My love of the game was always there and still is. Ultimately, teaching tennis is a fun job and you have to be thankful if you are able to make your pupil a better player and person.”

Indeed, all these years later, Stöve has yet to miss Wimbledon as a spectator, and after marking her 80th birthday at home in Belgium on June 24, she’ll be back at the All England Club this fortnight to revisit cherished memories and celebrate with dear friends.

Here are a few of her on court highlights and other memorable contributions:

1960s: Dutch icon in the making

Getty Images

Stöve made her first foray to Wimbledon for the juniors in 1963. Pictured above the following year with countrywomen Ellie Krocke and Anja Lepoutre, Stöve would go on to become one of her country’s most celebrated sporting exports. She made her Federation Cup (now Billie Jean King Cup) debut for the Netherlands in 1966 and still holds the national record for wins in both singles (22) and doubles (23).

1970s: Virginia Slims Circuit stalwart

Getty Images

In 1968, Stöve was told she would never be able to compete again because of a debilitating illness. “I did not listen and kept playing tennis,” said the powerful serve-and-volley exponent. From the get-go, she was a fervent supporter of everything that Billie Jean King and the Original 9 set out to achieve when they took their stand against the sport’s sexist establishment in 1970.

Doubles pre-eminence: Grand Slam and WTA Finals success

Getty Images

Between 1972 and 1981, Stöve reached 28 major finals, capturing six women’s doubles titles -- including the 1977 US Open with Navratilova -- and four mixed doubles titles, all with Frew McMillan. Her many dozens of doubles titles also included three wins with Dürr at what is now known as the WTA Finals (1976, 1977, 1979).

Wimbledon, 1977: Historic singles final at 32

Getty Images

Although the match didn’t go her way, Stöve is best remembered for her part in one of the most iconic of Wimbledon finals. After defeating Martina Navratilova in the quarters, she toppled Sue Barker in the semis, denying the home fans an all-British final. With Queen Elizabeth II watching in her silver jubilee year, Virginia Wade won the title bout, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

1977: Dutch Sportswoman of the Year

Alamy

Stöve in fact reached all three finals at Wimbledon in 1977 -- singles, doubles and mixed. Although she was runner-up each time, she was named Dutch Sportswoman of the Year, with Billie Jean cheering her on at a ceremony in Washington, DC. For a country obsessed with football and speedskating, it was a breakthrough that cemented Stöve’s status as a national treasure.

1980s supercoach: Mentoring Mandlikova to a Hall of Fame career

Getty Images

Starting before she wound down her own competitive days, Stöve coached Hana Mandlikova for a decade, across most of the talented Czech’s career. Mandlikova achieved No. 3 in the rankings and won four Grand Slam singles titles. In 1989, the duo co-authored “Total Tennis,” a tennis instruction book.

2023: WTA 50’s legacy of sisterhood and independence

Getty Images

In 2023, Stöve took her rightful place alongside other WTA founding members as the WTA celebrated its 50th anniversary with a reunion at London’s Gloucester Hotel. “I am happy when a youngster says, ‘I want to be a professional tennis player,’” she said. “We have created chances for so many girls.”