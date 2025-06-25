WTA Ventures, Tennis Channel extend U.S. media deal through 2032

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.& LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- WTA Ventures and Tennis Channel agreed to a new six-year media rights deal ensuring that Tennis Channel platforms will continue to be the exclusive home of WTA tennis in the United States through 2032.

As a result of the significant new commitment, the drama and entertainment of the Hologic WTA Tour will be available to tennis fans across the United States through Tennis Channel, its streaming network TennisChannel 2, its app and website, TennisChannel.com. The deal covers all WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events (except tournaments in the United States) through to the season-closing WTA Finals, where the world’s best singles players and doubles teams battle to be crowned as year-end champions. (The network covers women’s events in the United States through other rights contracts.)

WTA

Following the new agreement, WTA Ventures and Tennis Channel will work together to continue to enhance and innovate coverage of women’s tennis, engaging fans and promoting the game to new audiences. These combined efforts will build on the launch of the WTA’s bold new brand identity and the strong growth of women’s tennis in the United States, where live WTA viewership on Tennis Channel continues to grow in 2025 on top of the prior increase in 2024. This positive trend includes spectacular growth among younger audiences, with live WTA viewership among 18-34s up annually since 2023.

With four U.S. players currently in the Top 10 of the PIF WTA Singles Rankings, including 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF champion Coco Gauff, the profile of women’s tennis has benefited from Tennis Channel’s Women’s Day programming since June 2024, with every Tuesday dedicated exclusively to women’s competition on TennisChannel 2, which is widely available throughout the United States for free. Under the new deal, Tennis Channel will continue to broaden exposure and ensure parity of coverage between the women’s and men’s tours, as well as increase distribution as part of its strategic growth and expansion across digital and streaming platforms, led by its new Chairman and CEO Jeff Blackburn.

WTA

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said: “The U.S. is a hugely significant market for the WTA and we are excited to be partnering with Tennis Channel to bring six more seasons of brilliant tennis to fans across all its platforms. Tennis Channel has shown a strong commitment to the WTA through this agreement, and we have a shared ambition to continue to deepen audience engagement and grow the impact of women’s tennis. By securing a multi-year investment from a valued strategic partner, this deal is a significant milestone for WTA Ventures as we continue to execute our strategy to achieve a step change in the commercial value of women’s tennis.”

Said Blackburn: “The WTA has been an important part of Tennis Channel since our first days on air. We couldn’t be happier to extend this partnership into the next decade. Women’s tennis is one of the most thrilling products in sports and the tour has never been stronger than it is right now. Tennis Channel looks forward to developing innovative ways to attract and entertain new fans -- and to keep building on this momentum with Marina and her team.”

IMG acted as an advisor to WTA Ventures through the deal process.