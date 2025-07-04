WTA Tokyo 2025 Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

These are the official rules (the "Official Rules") that govern the WTA Tokyo Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) and the relationship between you and the Sponsor (as defined in Section 1 below) in relation to the Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, you confirm you have legal capacity to enter the Sweepstakes and you agree to comply with and abide by these Official Rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

You must have Internet access AND a valid email address to participate. PLEase read our privacy policy BEFORE PARTICIPATING; SEE below at SECTION 10.

Eligibility: SWEEPSTAKES open only to legal residents OF the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, WHO ARE (1) at least eighteen (18) years or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry and have mental capacity to enter into a legally binding contract and (2) who have internet access and a valid and active email account. VOID elseWHERE and where PROHIBITED BY LAW.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with X, Facebook or Instagram. By participating in the promotion, you are providing your information to Sponsor (defined below), not to X Corp. or Meta Platforms, Inc. For the avoidance of doubt, Facebook, X or Instagram shall have no responsibility or liability to you in respect of the Sweepstakes.

1. Sponsor : WTA Ventures Operations, LLC,100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A. (“Sponsor”).

2. Administrator : Probability LLC, 2 Woodstock Meadow Ln, PO Box 1484, Woodstock, NY 12498 U.S.A. (“Administrator”).

3. Eligibility : The WTA Tokyo 2025 Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who have mental capacity to enter into a legally binding contract and are at least eighteen (18) years of age or the age of majority in state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry. Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for Sponsor, Administrator, or any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes or awarding the Grand Prize and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated, and successor companies (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year, whether related or not.

Entrants may not have been convicted of a felony or a crime of moral turpitude . By entering, each Sweepstakes entrant (“Entrant”) understands and agrees that, if selected as the potential Grand Prize Winner, he/she will be required to consent to a background check to verify eligibility; and, failure to sign such consents and authorizations and/or to furnish all required information will result in disqualification.

In addition, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion, to disqualify the potential Grand Prize Winner if the results of such background check reveal that such Entrant is not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes or if the Entrant has been convicted of a felony or a crime of moral turpitude, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. If disqualified, the potential Grand Prize Winner will not receive any compensation of any kind nor will Sponsor or the other Promotion Entities have any liability to him/her under any legal theory.

Sweepstakes Schedule : The Sweepstakes begins on Wednesday, July 7, 2025 at 12:00:01 p.m. E.T. and ends on Monday, August 11, 2025 at 3:00:00 p.m. E.T (“Promotion Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official clock for this Sweepstakes.

4. Sweepstakes Entry: During the Promotion Period, navigate the internet to wtatennis.com/sweepstakes (the “Website”)

You will be directed to complete the online entry form. You will be asked to provide your full name, e-mail address, date of birth, city and state (your e-mail address will be used to contact you only if you are the potential Grand Prize winner subject to the procedure for receiving a second, bonus entry as discussed below.)

CLICK THE CHECK BOX SIGNIFYING THAT YOU MEET THE SWEEPSTAKES ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS AND HAVE READ AND AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES. IF YOU DO NOT CHECK THE BOX INDICATING YOUR CONFIRMATION OF AND AGREEMENT TO THE ABOVE, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES AND CANNOT WIN THE GRAND PRIZE.

SUBMISSION OF ENTRY FORM WILL RESULT IN RECEIPT OF ONE (1) ENTRY.

To receive a second, bonus entry, after completing/submitting the official entry form, click the corresponding check box signifying your agreement to “opt-in” to receive promotional e-mails from Sponsor*. (Even if you “opted-in” to receive promotional e-mails from Sponsor previously, you must still click the corresponding check box to receive the second, bonus entry.) You may rescind the opt-in at any time without affecting your ability to receive the second, bonus entry.

*Promotional e-mails pertain to communications about news, tournaments, competitions, ticketing and partner offers from WTA Ventures Operations, LLC.

LIMIT TWO ENTRIES (THAT IS, ONE ENTRY BY COMPLETING THE OFFICIAL ENTRY FORM AND A SECOND, BONUS ENTRY VIA “OPT-IN”) PER PERSON/EMAIL ACCOUNT DURING THE PROMOTION PERIOD. Multiple entries and/or mass entry attempts in excess of the preceding limit will result in disqualification of all entries by such person; and, if violation is determined by Sponsor or Administrator to be particularly egregious and/or repeated, such person may be prohibited from participating in any remaining sweepstakes promotions offered by Sponsor during calendar year 2025. Second, bonus entry is only available during same online session as completion/submission of official entry form. Entries must be manually key-stroked by the entrant; use of automated entry devices or programs, or entries by third parties are prohibited. Entries that do not conform to or that violate these Official Rules or are submitted in any manner other than stated in these Official Rules will be disqualified. Proof of submission of Entry (that is, official entry form and/or “opt-in,” as applicable) does not constitute proof of receipt of same. Should receipt of entry be acknowledged, such acknowledgement does not constitute any representation as to Sweepstakes eligibility, notification of winning nor is it otherwise binding upon Sponsor or Administrator. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Administrator and Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, jumbled, inaccessible, improperly recorded (or not recorded at all) or unintelligible for any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promotion Entities, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an Entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the Entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. By accepting the prize (except where prohibited by law) winner consents to use by Sponsor and its designees (including prize partner[s]) of their name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

If you choose to participate in the Sweepstakes by using your wireless mobile device, data rates may apply for each message sent or received from your handset according to the terms and conditions of your service agreement with your wireless carrier. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime and carrier charges as well as charges for wireless internet access) and may appear on your mobile phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. Wireless carriers' rate plans may vary, and you should contact your wireless carrier for more information on messaging rate plans and charges relating to your participation in this Sweepstakes. Mobile device service may not be available in all areas. Check your phone's capabilities for specific instructions. The Sponsor will not reimburse any charges incurred by entrants to participate in the Sweepstakes.

5. Random Drawing/Selection of Winner/Odds :

Grand Prize winner will be selected from among all eligible entries received via random drawing. Drawing will take place on or about August 12, 2025 and will be conducted at Administrator’s offices. The drawing will be conducted by Administrator, an independent organization/administrator whose decisions are final and binding on all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.

6. Prize and Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) :

Grand Prize (1 winner): Grand Prize winner will receive a trip for two (2) to the 2025 Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis (“Tournament”) including: (i) roundtrip economy air travel for two from international airport closest to Grand Prize Winner's place of residence to Tokyo, Japan; (ii) three (3) nights hotel accommodations (one standard room, double occupancy) at a hotel selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion, (iii) two (2) tickets for two (2) sessions at the Tournament (Sponsor will determine seat type and location at Tournament; tickets are governed by a revocable, nontransferable license, including prohibition on sale/re-sale, exchange, transfer, assignment, auction, barter, donation, placement into commerce or other form of conveyance; venue restrictions also apply) and (iv) ground transportation to and from the destination airport, hotel and Tournament.

Grand Prize Trip Restrictions:

Meals, beverages, gratuities, incidental expenses and all other costs and expenses relative to acceptance/use of prize not specified herein are not included and are solely the Grand Prize winner's responsibility. All arrangements are subject to change, availability, and other restrictions. WITHOUT LIMITATION, SUCH CHANGES MAY INCLUDE POSTPONEMENT OR CANCELLATION OF THE TOURNAMENT/TRIP ALTOGETHER DUE TO REASONS SUCH AS, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE DIRECT OR INDIRECT AFFECTS OF COVID-19/CORONAVIRUS, PERHAPS WITH LITTLE OR NO ADVANCED NOTICE. IN ADDITION, DUE TO COVID-19/CORONAVIRUS (OR OTHER FACTORS) NOT ALL PLAYERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE IN TOURNAMENT MAY DO SO WITH PROMOTION ENTITIES DISCLAIMING ANY LIABILITY FOR SAME. Grand Prize Trip arrangements cannot be changed by Grand Prize winner/travel companion. Grand Prize winner/travel companion must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time; hotel and airline/flights will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Travel companion of Grand Prize winner must complete, sign and return a Liability Release and Publicity Release (where lawful) prior to issuance of travel documents. If Grand Prize winner's travel companion is a minor (as determined by his/her state of residence), winner must be the minor's parent/legal guardian and must complete Release (and any other required documentation) on behalf of the minor. Grand Prize winner must respond promptly to Sponsor's requests regarding travel arrangements. Grand Prize winner and travel companion must act in an appropriate and well-behaved manner at all times, including but not limited to during attendance at the Tournament. (e.g., Grand Prize winner and/or travel companion must not be intoxicated, abuse/harass Tournament players, pose a safety risk to themselves or others, or violate policies of the Tournament and/or venue hosting same.) GRAND PRIZE WINNER/TRAVEL COMPANION MUST TRAVEL ON THE DATES, AND AT THE TIME /SPECIFIED BY THE SPONSOR SO AS TO ATTEND THE TOURNAMENT; IF GRAND PRIZE WINNER IS UNAVAILABLE ON SUCH DATES FOR ANY REASON, THE GRAND PRIZE WILL BE FORFEITED WITHOUT COMPENSATION OF ANY KIND AND AN ALTERNATE WINNER SELECTED IN THE MANNER SET FORTH ABOVE. Grand Prize winner/travel companion must provide own transportation to/from airport of departure. Grand Prize winner/travel companion are solely responsible for obtaining any/all necessary travel documentation/requirements (including but not limited to valid passport, photo I.D., sanitary and safety requirements, etc., to the extent applicable) before departure. Airline carrier and hotel regulations and conditions apply. Sponsor will not be held liable for any airline carrier or airline authority decision or failure. Sponsor will not be held liable for any event outside of their control that may prevent the Grand Prize Winner or their travel companion receiving the full benefit of the Prize. Prize is not valid for upgrades. All tickets issued in conjunction with the prize are not eligible for frequent flyer miles, hotel award points or other “perks.” If Grand Prize winner elects to accept prize without a travel companion, the Grand Prize will be awarded in increments appropriate for a single individual, the Grand Prize winner him/herself including only one [1] ticket to Tournament and there will be no cash alternative or substitute prize).

ARV of Grand Prize is $5,000.00. Actual final value of Grand Prize may be higher or lower based on various factors, including selected Tournament, location of Grand Prize winner and time of travel. If actual value of Grand Prize is less than $5,000.00, no additional compensation will be provided.

No substitution or transfer of prize except with Sponsor’s permission. Sponsor in its sole discretion may award a substitute prize of equal or greater value if advertised prize is unavailable at time of awarding for a justified reason. Prize is NOT redeemable or exchangeable for cash or credit. Any images of prize in advertising are for illustrative purposes only and actual prize may differ from such images. All taxes are the sole responsibility of the Grand Prize Winner who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting value of the Prize. Grand Prize Winner further agrees to fully cooperate with Sponsor/Administrator relative to the preparation and filing of the 1099 tax form, including by providing his/her Social Security Number or Tax Identification Number.

7. Winner Notification : Grand Prize Winner will be contacted by email on or about August 12, 2025. Grand Prize Winner will be required to sign and return by email, within three (3) business days of notification, an Affidavit/Certificate of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, a Publicity Release where allowed by law, and the necessary paperwork for a background check (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”). If the Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and Publicity Release, or any other portions of the Sweepstakes Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period and the Winner cannot be contacted after two (2) attempts within three (3) business days of first attempted notification, the Grand Prize Winner may be disqualified. If the Grand Prize Winner is disqualified for any reason, there will be no prize of any kind awarded to him/her and an alternate Grand Prize Winner will be drawn randomly from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Promotion Period (time permitting).

8. Conditions and Limitations of Liability : By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Promotion Entities, as well as each of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives and each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns, as well as Meta Platforms, Inc. and X Corp. (collectively, "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or travel, and/or acceptance, receipt, possession or use/misuse of the Grand Prize. By entering, entrants also authorize the Sponsor and its designees to use their name, voice, likeness, photograph, Grand Prize information (if applicable), biographical data and city and state/province of residence in programming, advertising and/or promotional material or on a Winner’s list (if applicable) without compensation to the extent permitted by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without obligation or compensation. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. All entries become the property of the Sponsor.

Sponsor and its agencies are not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind affecting the Sweepstakes in any manner, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including, but not limited to, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failures beyond Sponsor’s control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes (including entries or otherwise), Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual, whether or not the individual is a participant in the Sweepstakes, who tampers with the entry process, and to terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. In such event, Sponsor reserves the right to conduct the Sweepstakes and award the Grand Prize by means of a random drawing from among all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (as appropriate) the action taken by Sponsor or otherwise in a manner which is fair, appropriate and consistent with these Official Rules, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Notice of termination/modification/suspension of Sweepstakes will be posted on the Website. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or loss, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry or participation to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website/platform, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to any person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Failure of Sponsor or Administrator to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute the waiver of such provision.

You agree not to damage or cause interruption of the Sweepstakes and/or prevent others from participating in the Sweepstakes. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE ANY ONLINE SERVICE OR WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES VIOLATES CRIMINAL OR CIVIL LAWS. IF SUCH AN ATTEMPT IS MADE, SPONSOR MAY DISQUALIFY ANY PERSON MAKING SUCH ATTEMPT, PREVENT SUCH PERSON FROM PARTICIPATING IN ANY REMAINING SWEEPSTAKES OFFERED BY SPONSOR IN 2025 AND SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

9. Disputes: Except where prohibited, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, or the determination of the Grand Prize winner, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the Rules of the American Arbitration Association, then effective; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased, or to seek or obtain injunctive or other equitable relief against the production, exhibition or distribution of any program, clip, promotional spot, commercial, or other such material. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and/or Released Parties in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Delaware, without regard for conflicts of law doctrine of Delaware or any other jurisdiction, and all proceedings shall take place in the City of Dover, County of Kent.

10. Data Protection; Privacy Policy : Your personal information will be collected for the purposes of conducting this Sweepstakes. Use of personal information shall be subject to the privacy policies located at https://www.wtatennis.com/privacy-policy.

Personal information includes name, e-mail address, and likeness and will be used as set out in these Official Rules including: (a) to conduct the Sweepstakes as described in these Official Rules; (b) to contact the potential winner; (c) to honor/fulfill requests to “opt-in” to receive promotional e-mails from Sponsor and (c) fulfill the Grand Prize.