Win A Trip To The Toray Pan Pacific Open

1m read 04 Jul 2025 3h ago
The Grand Prize winner will receive: 
  • A trip for two to the Toray Pan Pacific Open
  • Roundtrip travel to Tokyo, Japan
  • Three nights hotel accommodation
  • Tickets for two tournament sessions

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between July 7, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") U.S. and August 10, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. ET U.S.. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states who are 18+ at time of entry. See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Sponsors: WTA Ventures Operations, LLC, 100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A.. Void where prohibited.

Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy.

