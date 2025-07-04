Win A Trip To The Toray Pan Pacific Open

The Grand Prize winner will receive:

A trip for two to the Toray Pan Pacific Open

Roundtrip travel to Tokyo, Japan

Three nights hotel accommodation

Tickets for two tournament sessions

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between July 7, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") U.S. and August 10, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. ET U.S.. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states who are 18+ at time of entry. See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Sponsors: WTA Ventures Operations, LLC, 100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A.. Void where prohibited.

Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy.