WTA welcomes Marcy Withington as Chief Financial Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcy Withington as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to CEO Portia Archer. Marcy will work alongside WTA Ventures CFO Marijn de Wit to help deliver the WTA’s ambitious plans to grow and develop women’s tennis through strong financial planning and leadership, effective risk management and business strategy and operational efficiency.

Marcy joins WTA from most recently serving as CFO of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation from 2018 to 2025. From 2022, she was also Deputy Director and Interim Chief Operating Officer. In 2023, she was one of three senior executives appointed to jointly oversee the Museum and Foundation during a leadership transition.

Before joining the Guggenheim, Marcy was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations at Mystic Seaport Museum, where she served for 11 years. From 1997 through 2007, she worked at Viacom and several of its subsidiaries, most recently at MTV Networks, where she was Senior Vice President for Finance and had responsibility for worldwide financial planning and analysis. She earlier served as the head of finance for the Nickelodeon Network.

Marcy is a licensed CPA and began her career in public accounting at Coopers & Lybrand. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Middlebury College and a master’s degree in business administration from Cornell University.

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Marcy to the WTA. Marcy’s vast global experience and exceptional track record in financial leadership, strategy and operations will drive our financial strategy forward and strengthen our ability to invest in the long-term growth of women’s tennis. I am certain that Marcy will make a valuable contribution to the WTA leadership team from day one.”

Marcy joins the WTA during a period of unprecedented growth. The Hologic WTA Tour attracted a global audience of more than 1 billion in 2024 while total attendance at Tour events increased by 15% during the 2024 season, surpassing 3.5 million in total. WTA Ventures reported a 25% growth in commercial revenue over the same period, through new and extended commercial partnerships, the commercialization of data rights, expanded media broadcast rights deals and the success of the WTA Finals. Prize money reached a new high of $221 million in 2024, including a record prize pot of $15.5 million at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.