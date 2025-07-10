WTA Completes Inaugural LTA Coach Inclusion Program

Four female coaches successfully applied for selected by the LTA were invited to partake in the program designed at breaking down barriers for female coaches to enter the professional coaching ranks.

The inaugural year of the LTA Coach Inclusion Program has come to a successful close. The program, which was created following the success of the Coach Inclusion Program in North America, saw the WTA partner with the LTA to deliver a combined version of the 2024-2025 Coach Inclusion Program. \\

Four female coaches successfully applied for selected by the LTA were invited to partake in the program designed at breaking down barriers for female coaches to enter the professional coaching ranks.

The Coach Inclusion Program was delivered in three phases to cover all areas and aspects required to be a WTA Tour Coach. During Phase One, in December 2024, participants experienced a week of preseason training with several WTA players at the LTA National Tennis Centre, facilitated by current WTA Tour Coach and WTA Coach Educator Nicole Pratt. The Inclusion Coaches also attended several sessions each day with experts from the LTA’s Performance team.

Phase Two, which lasted from January to April 2025, was delivered virtually, with the coaches spread across the United Kingdom and internationally. Participants received individualized support from experienced performance qualified LTA mentors, who supported them as they covered a range of key performance topics relevant to their development. The group had access to a variety of subject matter experts in high performance sport and were brought together for regular live meetings from leading industry experts.

The program concluded with Phase Three at both the Internationaux de Strasbourg and the HSBC Championships at London’s Queen’s Club, with the four coaches shadowing a WTA Tour Coach and their player for these tournaments. This opportunity provided them with the ability to apply their knowledge while gaining valuable exposure within the WTA environment by shadowing an existing WTA coach and player during the tournament.

Participating WTA mentor coaches included Michael Joyce (Ashlyn Krueger), Mark Gellard (Magda Linette), Jorge Todero (Caroline Dolehide), Sascha Bajin (Donna Vekic), Rohan Fisher (Storm Hunter), Diego Veronelli (Heather Watson), and Craig Veal (Erin Routliffe and Desiree Krawczyk). While being immersed on tour, the Inclusion Coaches were able to visualize themselves coaching professionally one day.

Ella Taylor who coaches at a Performance Programme in Manchester, was able to evolve her coaching and how she relates with her player, "I learned a lot about myself this week. My communication style, and how I can work with my athletes and connect with them. Players need to know you care and the relationship doesn't start and end when you walk on the court."

Anna Brogan, who is currently coaching in Alicante, Spain felt privileged to be a part of the inaugural program, saying "It was amazing to be surrounded by so many incredible professional people on the WTA Tour." Anna has since accepted an exciting new job opportunity back in the UK at the Scottish Player Development Centre!

The next 12 months will prove to be exciting as the Coach Inclusion Program looks to continue the progress achieved in recent years and seeks to expand across the globe.

For further information about the Coach Inclusion Program, please contact coach@wtatennis.com