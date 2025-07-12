Cheers, a hug and one wild prediction: All the buzz from Swiatek's Wimbledon win

Iga Swiatek made history at Wimbledon by winning her sixth major title, becoming the first Polish woman to triumph at the All England Club. Swiatek received praise from fellow players, famous names, and she even got a hug from Courteney Cox. But most impressively, a pre-tournament prediction by an X user correctly foresaw her victory.

Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon championship win over Amanda Anisimova on Saturday was historic in more ways than one. The second 6-0, 6-0 Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era earned Swiatek a sixth career major crown, and the first Polish woman to win at the All England Club.

But Swiatek's "surreal" triumph -- her first title in more than a year after an up-and-down 2025 season -- may have been written in the stars after one X user's pre-tournament prediction.

First, flash back to 2024, when a tennis fan with the username @VenusGauff posted that "whoever draws [Veronika] Kudermetova in [the first round] will win Wimbledon." That player, as it turned out, was Barbora Krejcikova -- and after beating Kudermetova in three sets, scored six more wins to take her second Grand Slam title.

Well, @VenusGauff ran it back in 2025, writing on June 9 that "whoever draws Polina Kudermetova in [the first round] will win Wimbledon 2025."

That player? Swiatek. Her 7-5, 6-1 win was the first of seven on the way to her sixth Grand Slam singles title.

But besides any major prognostications, the internet was abuzz with praise for Swiatek's achievement -- and commiserations for Anisimova, whose gracious and heartfelt speech after the defeat won her more than a few fans on Centre Court and among those watching at home.

Swiatek's compatriot, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, hailed her as "amazing" after her performance. The two have combined to win four of the last five Polish Sports Personality of the Year awards in their home country.

Also toasting Swiatek online was Catherine, Princess of Wales, who presented her with the Venus Rosewater Dish.

"She told me some nice stuff about the performance," Swiatek told reporters of her interactions with the princess, saying that she couldn't remember more because she was more worried about not committing a "faux pas" in front of the All England Club's royal patron.

"Overall the process of getting the trophy from Her Royal Highness was something surreal," she said. "Since I'm a kid, honestly I'm a big fan of the Royal family. It was amazing. I really appreciate that. I'm really grateful, yeah, that it was Her Royal Highness giving the trophy."

That came after Swiatek got a hug from actress Courteney Cox—who played Monica Geller in the sitcom "Friends," which is one of Swiatek's favorite shows—in the stands on Centre Court.

World No. 2 Coco Gauff, Hologic WTA Tour co-founder Billie Jean King, and 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Rafael Nadal -- Swiatek's recently-retired tennis idol, were also among those to post their congratulations.

Gauff also had commiserations for Anisimova, writing that her fellow American had "so much to be proud of." Daria Kasatkina and Australia's Priscilla Hon, whom Anisimova considers one of her best friends on tour, also sent love.

"I think just receiving all the comfort I can tonight will be super helpful," confessed Anisimova after the final.

"I think just being surrounded by people I love. I obviously have a lot of family here. I'm really fortunate that they're all here, especially in times like this. ... I'm just excited to get a few days off and turn my mind off of everything and, yeah, just spend a lot of time with my family and friends. So that will be nice."