Osaka splits with coach Patrick Mouratoglou, will trial with Tomasz Wiktorowski

Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou have parted ways after less than a year of working together, and the four-time Grand Slam champion will now work with Tomasz Wiktorowski on a trial basis.

After less than a year of working together, Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou are parting ways.

The former World No. 1, who started working with the legendary coach back in September, announced on X that her working relationship with Serena Williams' former coach is over.

"Merci Patrick," the 27-year-old wrote. "It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around."

Merci Patrick ❤️ it was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people l've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oLInWTyeYw — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 27, 2025

Mouratoglou echoed the positive sentiments on his Instagram page, writing that he's "grateful for the trust, the journey and what we have built together," adding that he "will always root for you."

Osaka and Mouratoglou didn't achieve the success they were likely hoping for when they initially teamed up. The four-time Grand Slam champion started the year with promise, reaching the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland, but she was forced to retire after the first set with an abdominal injury. Later that month at the Australian Open, Osaka won her first two matches before again having to retire after the first set with the same injury.

In an attempt to get back in form, Osaka played the WTA 125 L'Open 35 de Saint Malo, capturing the title, but that didn't translate to success on clay at Roland Garros, where she fell in the first round to 10th-seeded Paula Badosa.

"I hate disappointing people," she dejectedly said after that match. "...I was thinking just now that he goes from working with, like, the greatest player ever to like, what the f--- is this?'"

Most recently, this past week, the seven-time Hologic WTA Tour champion lost her second-round match to Emma Raducanu at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Osaka to work with Tomasz Wiktorowski in Montreal

Osaka didn't wait to long to find her next coach -- or at least begin a potential working relationship.

This week at the WTA 1000 Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers in Montreal, Osaka will be working with Tomasz Wiktorowski on a trial basis. Wiktorowski famously coached Agnieszka Radwańska from 2011-2018, helping her reach a Wimbledon final and No. 2 in the world, and had a tremendously successful three-year stint as Iga Swiatek's coach, helping her reach No. 1. (He also coached Olga Danilović in 2019 and 2020.)

It will be interesting to see if Wiktorowski's presence gives Osaka a spark ahead of the US Open, which she's won twice.

The World. No. 49's first match sans Mouratoglou went smoothly on Monday, July 28. Playing on Centre Court, she eased past Canadian Ariana Arseneault, 6-4, 6-2, to advance to the second round in Montreal.